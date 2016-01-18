(Repeats with no changes)
* Reshuffle deepens divisions in struggle for Labour soul
* Supporters of new left-wing leader dominate as others
leave
* Corbyn wants to scrap Trident nuclear submarine programme
* Debate could spur more centrist lawmakers to quit party
By Elizabeth Piper
LONDON, Jan 17 The leader of Britain's main
opposition Labour Party says a reshuffle of his top team has
brought the unity needed to "win elections and change our
country for the better" - but he faces a struggle to convince
his own lawmakers.
Some Labour MPs say this month's changes by Jeremy Corbyn
have merely deepened divisions and herald the start of a battle
over national security that could tear the party apart and leave
it out of power for more than a decade.
After days of what some aides said were difficult talks,
Corbyn sacked two top-ranking officials for disloyalty and moved
his defence spokeswoman to another role, bringing in a lawmaker
who shares his opposition to nuclear weapons.
With security now taking centre stage, the reshuffle was
seen as the first move in a fight over whether to renew the
Trident submarine programme - Britain's sole nuclear weapons
system - which a Labour government won parliamentary support for
in 2007.
Pat McFadden, who was sacked as Labour's Europe spokesman in
the reshuffle, urged Labour members not to focus on his
dismissal, which was condemned by several lawmakers, in both
Labour and the ruling Conservative Party.
"The longer-term importance from the reshuffle is not
whether I'm there ... it is probably the question of Trident and
what happens now," McFadden told Reuters in an interview.
"There will certainly be different views about it."
A battle for the soul of Britain's Labour Party seems to
have entered a new phase.
Corbyn believes the cost of renewing and maintaining
Trident, which Reuters puts at more than 167 billion pounds
($234 billion) over 32 years, is too much and the money could be
better spent. But many in his party think Britain cannot
unilaterally disarm in an increasingly hostile world.
The veteran left-wing and anti-war activist was elected on a
groundswell of desire for change among Labour's grass-root
members in September following a heavy election defeat. Since
then, his followers in the party, often holding more radical
views than their elected representatives in parliament, have
clashed with some Labour lawmakers.
After weeks of slurs and accusations in the largely
anonymous realm of Twitter, some of the divisive language is now
being used in parliament, with lawmakers who resigned their
senior party positions in protest at the reshuffle dubbed a
"right-wing clique" by one of Corbyn's closest allies.
The two sides seem further apart than ever, and despite
Corbyn's attempts to tighten his control over the party, the
Trident debate looks set to add fuel to what is becoming an
increasingly public, and damaging, battle.
BREAK FROM BLAIR
Corbyn's election as leader represented a sharp break from
the legacy of former Prime Minister Tony Blair, who shifted
Labour from its left-wing roots to the political centre. He took
a party that had been out of office for almost two decades to
three straight election victories after becoming leader in 1994.
Blair quit in 2007 and Labour - dogged by criticism and
internal soul-searching over its participation in the U.S.-led
invasion of Iraq and its handling of the economy during the
Blair years - lost the next two elections.
Now Corbyn's push to turn Labour more to the left is
exposing its faultlines.
The reshuffle, in which Corbyn sacked McFadden and Michael
Dugher, former spokesman for culture, media and sport - both
more centrist politicians - triggered several resignations among
junior members of his team.
But explaining the reshuffle in a commentary piece in the
Guardian newspaper, Corbyn wrote: "For all the media sound and
fury ... (the) shadow cabinet reshuffle has made us a stronger,
more diverse and more coherent leadership team."
"It will help make Labour a more effective champion of the
people who need us to give them a voice, to win elections and
change our country for the better," he wrote on Jan. 9.
He says he has the mandate of thousands of new party members
to push through change, but after he promised a new, consensual
politics where differences of opinion could be aired, some
Labour voters feel let down by the sackings in his team.
Carl Gardner, 51, a former government lawyer, said he had
been wondering about leaving the party since it became clear in
August that Corbyn would win the leadership election.
After joining Labour in 1994, when he said Labour had
"finally become a sensible, electable centre-left party which
could do good things in this country", London-based Gardner
feared the party was turning back to its 1980s hard-left stances
such as unilateral disarmament.
"The question is why didn't I leave before?" he said.
Instead Gardner, who now teaches law, said he stopped paying
his Labour subscription on Jan. 7, his birthday.
"I waited four months for it and if there was a last straw,
it was the reshuffle ... I don't really hear principled voices
of the best of the Labour Party speaking up against the wholly
wrong-headed direction that Labour is going in."
Others disagree. Party membership has grown to 380,000
people, up from about 270,000 in August, and a majority of
members - more than 200,000 people - signed up since the former
Labour leader Ed Miliband left in May last year, after suffering
the overwhelming defeat by the Conservatives.
But it is largely Corbyn supporters - dubbed Corbynistas -
who make up the new entrants, who are increasingly dominating
local councils and associations.
"This new membership is overwhelmingly pro-Corbyn, which
should give us a decent idea of just how strong a position he is
in," said LabourList, a Labour website, in a commentary.
"If he is able to mobilise and organise them effectively,
doing things like changing Trident policy should be a doddle."
FEAR
Labour launched its Defence Policy Review on Friday, calling
on party members and the public to get involved.
While Labour has not given a deadline, former London mayor
Ken Livingstone, a leftist Corbyn ally who is overseeing the
review along with the party's new defence spokeswoman, has said
he hopes to finish the report on the nuclear submarine programme
in eight to 10 weeks.
Many party members say they fear Labour might return to its
stance on unilateral disarmament, something they believe will
not appeal to an electorate increasingly confused by Labour's
new politics.
Fifty-two percent of Britons interviewed by pollster YouGov
between in late November said Corbyn was doing badly as Labour
leader, while 30 percent felt he was doing well.
On defence, he had a trust rating of minus 34, another
YouGov poll in September found, and the Conservatives have
worked hard to paint Corbyn as a threat to national security.
Some Labour lawmakers suggest they might resign if the party
decides to scrap Trident - a policy that Labour in Scotland
adopted late last year. And Corbyn will face a tough battle
against some of his trade union supporters, who will say that
cancelling Trident will cost jobs.
A former senior Labour activist said the party was more
split than ever after McFadden was sacked for his criticism of
the left-wing Stop the War Coalition, which Corbyn used to
chair.
McFadden opposed the group's view that the Paris attacks
were France reaping "whirlwind of western support for extremist
violence in Middle East", saying terrorist acts were not always
a reaction "to what we in the West do".
"The McFadden sacking is the perfect excuse because Stop the
War, security and terrorist links are where Corbyn shows his
politics most clearly," said the former activist, who asked not
to be named.
"He has given the moderates their moral out."
($1 = 0.6971 pounds)
