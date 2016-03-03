By Kylie MacLellan
| LONDON, March 3
LONDON, March 3 The banking sector needs to be
reformed to stop it treating businesses and consumers as "cash
cows", the leader of Britain's Labour Party said on Thursday,
words which may further distance companies from the opposition
party.
In his first address to a business audience since taking on
the leadership role in September last year, left-wing lawmaker
Jeremy Corbyn said the government had outsourced economic policy
to London's financial centre and called the way banks treated
small- and medium-sized businesses as a "textbook of failure".
Almost a year since Labour suffered a crushing defeat at a
national election on concerns it could not be trusted with the
economy, Corbyn pressed his argument that there should be more
investment by the state to spur growth.
"The banking sector has to be reformed, finance must support
the economy and not be an extractive industry treating
consumers, entrepreneurs and businesses as cash cows," Corbyn
told the British Chambers of Commerce conference in London.
He said public stakes in banks such as Royal Bank of
Scotland should be used to "drive lending and investment
and rebuild supply chains" and a national investment bank should
be created to boost areas such as infrastructure.
"We need a national investment bank at the heart of economic
policy to target investment on key public and economic
priorities not just for very quick returns," he said.
Labour was criticised for lacking economic credibility in
the run up to the parliamentary election in May last year, and
many of its policies were seen as anti-business.
Corbyn, whose election was seen as a shift back to the left
for Labour, said there needed to be a "new settlement" with the
corporate sector which put the interests of the public and
workforce ahead of short-term shareholder interests.
One audience member, who worked for a bank but declined to
be named, told Reuters the Labour leader seemed out of touch
with the business community and should engage with companies
more to better understand the real issues they are facing.
"You may not like everything we say but when it comes to big
decisions on the economy, infrastructure, skills and
investment," said Corbyn, who did not take questions from the
audience after his speech.
"We are actually natural allies because Labour is committed
to what is needed for business to expand and succeed. We expect
businesses to put more back into the economy but we will do more
to give the economy a strong future."
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper)