LONDON Aug 26 Britain's opposition Labour
Party, already in the throes of a bitterly divisive leadership
contest after June's Brexit vote, is facing more turmoil as a
row over security jeopardises the staging of its annual
conference.
One of Labour's biggest supporting trade unions has objected
to the proposed security firm, and now a potential replacement,
G4S, has declined a last-minute request to step into the
breach.
Labour is due to begin its conference in Liverpool, north
west England, on Sept. 25, the day after the leadership contest
result reveals whether veteran left-wing party leader Jeremy
Corbyn has clung on to his job.
Labour's National Executive Committee voted last year to
boycott long-term conference security provider G4S over its
links to Israeli prisons, but the company said it had now been
asked by the party to step in.
"This is a large, complex event, which we would ordinarily
plan up to a year in advance," Eric Alexander, Managing Director
for G4S Events (UK), said in a statement.
"Our team of more than 100 security staff has secured the
Labour Party's annual conference for over 20 years ... Clearly
we were disappointed not to continue such a successful working
relationship. Safety for delegates and our staff is our priority
and at this late stage and with our teams committed elsewhere,
we are not in a position to step in."
G4S, the world's largest security company, has been involved
in a string of controversies in Britain, including failing to
supply enough staff for the 2012 London Olympics and
overcharging the government in a contract to tag criminals. More
recently, however, it had appeared to put the problems behind
it.
A spokesman for the Labour Party said it did not comment on
commercial arrangements.
The GMB trade union, which represents security industry
workers, has objected to the use of security provider Showsec,
saying it had refused to sign a union recognition agreement. The
GMB has threatened to picket the conference if Showsec is
chosen.
The union, which describes itself as the third-largest
affiliated to Labour, has donated more than 1 million pounds
($1.3 million)to the party this year, according to Electoral
Commission data.
A Labour Party source said the conference would still take
place and security contract negotiations were ongoing.
Large security barriers and airport-style scanners are
usually placed around political party conference venues to
protect politicians and delegates. In 1984 the Conservative
Party conference was bombed by Irish Republican militants.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Paul Sandle; editing by
Stephen Addison)