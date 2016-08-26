(Recasts with agreement with OCS group)

LONDON Aug 26 Britain's opposition Labour Party said on Friday it had found a new security company to guard its conference, avoiding an embarrassing confrontation with a union that had objected to the previous firm and threatened to picket the event.

Labour, already in the throes of a divisive leadership contest, had faced a stand-off with the GMB union, traditionally one of its biggest supporters.

GMB, which represents security industry workers, had objected to the use of security provider Showsec, saying it had refused to sign a union recognition agreement.

Labour General Secretary Iain McNicol said in a statement on Friday afternoon the party had reached an agreement with another firm, OCS Group, provider of security to venues such as the Oval cricket ground in London.

Showsec said it had decided to withdraw its services in the interest of its staff after seeing the tone of the union comments. "Showsec are not anti-unionist," the company said on its website, noting it lad a long-running partnership agreement with GMB relating to many of its staff.

There was no immediate comment from the union on whether the new arrangement was acceptable.

Labour is due to begin its conference in Liverpool, north west England, on Sept. 25, the day after the leadership contest result reveals whether veteran left-wing party leader Jeremy Corbyn has clung on to his job.

Large security barriers and airport-style scanners are usually placed around political party conference venues to protect politicians and delegates. In 1984, the Conservative Party conference was bombed by Irish Republican militants. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Stephen Addison)