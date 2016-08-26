(Recasts with agreement with OCS group)
LONDON Aug 26 Britain's opposition Labour Party
said on Friday it had found a new security company to guard its
conference, avoiding an embarrassing confrontation with a union
that had objected to the previous firm and threatened to picket
the event.
Labour, already in the throes of a divisive leadership
contest, had faced a stand-off with the GMB union, traditionally
one of its biggest supporters.
GMB, which represents security industry workers, had
objected to the use of security provider Showsec, saying it had
refused to sign a union recognition agreement.
Labour General Secretary Iain McNicol said in a statement on
Friday afternoon the party had reached an agreement with another
firm, OCS Group, provider of security to venues such as the Oval
cricket ground in London.
Showsec said it had decided to withdraw its services in the
interest of its staff after seeing the tone of the union
comments. "Showsec are not anti-unionist," the company said on
its website, noting it lad a long-running partnership agreement
with GMB relating to many of its staff.
There was no immediate comment from the union on whether the
new arrangement was acceptable.
Labour is due to begin its conference in Liverpool, north
west England, on Sept. 25, the day after the leadership contest
result reveals whether veteran left-wing party leader Jeremy
Corbyn has clung on to his job.
Large security barriers and airport-style scanners are
usually placed around political party conference venues to
protect politicians and delegates. In 1984, the Conservative
Party conference was bombed by Irish Republican militants.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Stephen Addison)