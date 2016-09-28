(Repeats story from Tuesday)
* Divisions in Labour mean no challenge for May on Brexit
* Brexit was not on agenda at Liverpool Labour conference
* Fears Conservatives could lurch right with muted
opposition
By Elizabeth Piper
LIVERPOOL, England, Sept 27 With the re-election
of Jeremy Corbyn as leader unlikely to heal deep rifts in
Britain's Labour, the only significant opposition that Prime
Minister Theresa May looks likely to face as she plots Britain's
divorce from the EU is from her own party.
Britain's exit from the bloc, or Brexit, did not even make
it onto the official agenda of the Labour party's conference in
Liverpool, where lawmakers were more concerned with whether
Labour will survive in the future.
For May, who campaigned quietly for Britain to stay in the
European Union before the June referendum, it means she will be
able to drive the talks without much interference from the
Labour opposition.
But she may face a stronger challenge from those in her
Conservative Party who are pressing for a hard Brexit, or a
clean break with the EU and its single market.
Seema Malhotra, a former Labour treasury spokeswoman, told
an event at the conference that she feared Labour had all but
handed control to the Conservatives on Brexit.
"We have to insert ourselves into that debate because
otherwise it runs the risk now of becoming another blue on blue
debate, with 'leave means leave' and others who are Eurosceptic
driving Theresa May to the right," she told a conference event,
referring to the colour that represents the Conservatives.
She said Labour must try to keep "the best of what we have
in the European Union, not just because it's good for Britain,
but because it's good for Europe and it's good for the world as
well".
LABOUR BREXIT STANCE
Other lawmakers said Labour had spent little time
formulating a Brexit stance, not only because of the leadership
election, but because it was still unclear what it would mean,
with May giving little away.
Even some in the Conservatives say Brexit could foster
complacency - allowing the party's own rifts to drive Britain's
biggest shift in policy since the end of World War Two.
"The Labour Party are not providing opposition, they are not
asking those questions (on Brexit)," Nicky Morgan, a former
Conservative education minister, told ITV television this month.
And while supporters of Corbyn say now that the leadership
contest is out of the way, the leftist leader has the political
clout to campaign for Britain to have a softer landing in its
negotiations, others fear it is not his priority.
Critics say that the split between the left and centre-left
in Labour offers little hope of getting the party back on track.
FEARS IN CURRENCY MARKETS
Three months after Britain's vote to leave the European
Union, fears in currency markets of a "Hard Brexit" that are
expected to drive banks from London have knocked sterling to
near its weakest levels in decades.
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson spurred sales of sterling
last Thursday by saying it was likely London could early next
year invoke Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty, which gives
the sides two years to reach a deal.
May has yet to make her position clear, saying only that the
formal divorce notification will not be invoked before the end
of the year and that Britain will not get a bad deal.
Corbyn, accused of half-hearted campaigning for the remain
camp, called for unity when he was elected for the second time
as Labour leader at the weekend, hoping to overcome deep
division between the party's left and centre-left.
DIVISIONS IN LABOUR
Divisions in Labour are nothing new and the groundswell for
change that brought Corbyn to power is mirrored across Europe,
where centre-left parties lost support to anti-establishment
movements since the 2008 economic crisis.
But the rift has rarely been so pronounced, and for
centre-left lawmakers the victory by Corbyn with his left-wing
agenda mean the business-friendly centre ground that handed them
power in 1997 under Tony Blair has been ceded to the
Conservatives.
"I just wish the party would take half a step back and
realise that if the public are running in this direction, the
last thing the Labour Party should be doing is running at speed
in the other direction because that's not going ... to win us
the country," said Ian Murray, the only Labour lawmaker to
represent a Scottish seat in parliament since the party was
crushed by the nationalist SNP in 2015.
A survey by ComRes before Corbyn's win suggested 65 percent
of Britons think the Conservatives under May are more likely to
win the next election. With 16 percent saying Labour under
Corbyn was likely to win, many in the party see the outlook as
bleak.
MAINSTREAM CONCERNED
But with a convincing leadership victory and much of the
party's machinery in the hands of his supporters, Corbyn is able
to set policy with renewed confidence. Those lawmakers who do
not see eye-to-eye with him say they will have to play ball.
Calling the leadership election result "fantastic", James
Schneider of pro-Corbyn campaign group Momentum said only when
Labour has been unified has "the government been in retreat".
But while centrist lawmakers say they are on board, the
scars run deep - with many deeply frustrated that their bid to
oust Corbyn failed so dramatically, with challenger Owen Smith
winning only 38 percent of the leadership vote.
"I don't think there's a short-term political solution,"
Tristram Hunt, a former education spokesman for Labour, told
Reuters.
"Then I think we take a step back, we do the hard work,
which we haven't really done, of intellectual renewal and it's a
10-year process. I am still up for the fight ... but I think
some people will bow out."
