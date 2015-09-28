LONDON, Sept 28 The hard-left finance spokesman
for Britain's opposition Labour Party said on Monday that Karl
Marx, co-author of "The Communist Manifesto", is back in fashion
because his ideas offer a definitive way to analyse the
capitalist foundations of the modern Western economy.
After winning Labour's top job by a landslide earlier this
month, Jeremy Corbyn appointed John McDonnell - a former trade
unionist who backs renationalising banks and imposing wealth
taxes - as his finance minister-in-waiting.
"If you look at most of the institutions that are teaching
economics today, Marx has come back in to fashion because people
have gone back to his analysis of just the basics of how the
system works," McDonnell told BBC radio.
"If you look at our capitalist system, one of the definitive
analysts of how it works - not whether it is condemned, or
whether it is right or wrong, just the mechanics of how it
works, when it was first formed and how it would be developed -
actually was Marx," he said.
British governments have championed free markets since
Conservative Margaret Thatcher became prime minister in 1979,
building what foreign investors say is one of the world's most
open economies. Labour premiers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown also
followed pro-business policies from 1997 to 2010.
"People might disagree with his [Marx's] conclusions about
what to do with the system, but actually to understand how the
system works he comes up with some interesting analyses that
have been built in to traditional and fairly classical
economics," McDonnell said.
Marx, whose ideas became a central pillar of the Soviet
Union, was born in Germany in 1818 but after the 1848
revolutions across Europe, he moved to London, where he is
buried.
McDonnell said Labour would launch a "radical review" of the
national institutions that manage the economy, including the
Bank of England, if it won power and force multinational
companies such as Starbucks and Google to pay "their fair share
of taxes" to help fix the country's public finances.
