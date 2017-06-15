LONDON, June 15 A senior lawmaker in Britain's
opposition Labour Party has called for a million people to take
to the streets to force a second election that he said would
remove Prime Minister Theresa May from power, the Daily Mirror
reported.
After days of political turmoil sparked by her botched
gamble on a snap election, May's Conservative Party is in talks
with a small Northern Irish Protestant party on securing the
support of its 10 members in the 650-seat parliament to pass
legislation.
John McDonnell, who would be finance minister if Labour won
power, urged protesters to "get out on the streets" in support
of Labour's opposition to spending cuts and to build pressure
for another election, the newspaper said.
"We need people doing everything they can to ensure the
election comes as early as possible," McDonnell was quoted as
saying the newspaper.
The newspaper said some left-wing groups plan a mass protest
on July 1 to put pressure on May.
Speaking to union activists, McDonnell said the Trades Union
Congress (TUC) should mobilise to get people out onto the
streets.
"Just think if the TUC put out that call - that we want a
million on the streets of London in two weeks' time," he was
quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.
After winning far more seats than was predicted, Labour
leader Jeremy Corbyn has said he wanted to topple May.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)