LONDON, Sept 15 Britain's Jeremy Corbyn marked
his first major public speech since winning control of the
opposition Labour Party by telling union members that the
Conservative government was declaring war on organised labour.
Veteran left-wing lawmaker Corbyn swept to victory on
Saturday, winning a mandate to fight Conservative austerity
policies and shift the party closer to its socialist roots and
strengthen links to the trade union movement which led to its
creation in 1900.
Addressing trade unionists on Tuesday, Corbyn promised to
fight Conservative legislation currently passing through
parliament which raises the legal threshold for unions to
conduct strikes and is seen by critics as an attempt to
undermine their power.
"We will fight this bill all the way, and if it becomes law
we will repeal it in 2020," he said, referring to the date of
the next national election.
"Basically they [the Conservative government] are declaring
war on organised labour," he added. "They seem to still think it
is right just to attack trade unions just because they exist."
