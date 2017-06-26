BRIEF-Aveo Oncology gets $14 mln from Hercules Credit Facility and at-the-market stock offerings
* Aveo Oncology announces $14m in aggregate gross proceeds from Hercules Credit Facility and at-the-market stock offerings
LONDON, June 26 British Prime Minister Theresa May will clinch a deal within hours with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to prop up her minority government, the BBC reported.
June 27 Instinet Inc, the brokerage owned by Nomura Group, said it named Stuart Knowling CEO of Instinet Asia Pacific based in Hong Kong.