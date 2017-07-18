FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
British PM May tells her party: stop squabbling or risk letting Labour into power: Sky
#World News
July 18, 2017 / 6:14 AM / a day ago

British PM May tells her party: stop squabbling or risk letting Labour into power: Sky

1 Min Read

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 16, 2017 Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip May applaud as Switzerland’s Roger Federer celebrates winning the final against Croatia’s Marin CilicDaniel Leal-Olivas/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May told Conservative Party lawmakers that they should stop backbiting or risk letting Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn into power, Sky News reported.

After she lost her majority in a botched election gamble, some senior ministers have resorted to public bickering over Brexit and state spending as they manoeuvre in expectation she will soon be toppled.

At a summer party for Conservative lawmakers, May told lawmakers that there should be "no backbiting, no carping", Sky said.

"The choice is me or Jeremy Corbyn – and nobody wants him," May told her lawmakers, according to the Daily Mail newspaper. "Go away, have a proper summer break and come back ready for serious business."

May will warn ministers on Tuesday that cabinet discussions should not be leaked and that public squabbling must end, Sky said.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Paul Sandle

