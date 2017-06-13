LONDON, June 13 Prime Minister Theresa May told
Britain's newly returned parliament on Tuesday that the country
needed to come together to face the challenges of leaving the
European Union and maintaining security after recent attacks by
Islamist militants.
"As we face difficult challenges ahead, let us come together
in a sprit of national unity to keep our country safe and build
a stronger, fairer and more prosperous future for everyone in
every part of our United Kingdom," she said.
May lost her Conservative Party's majority in parliament in
an election last week, raising questions about how she will
proceed with her plan to take Britain out of the EU and with
other legislation.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas and David Milliken; Writing by
William Schomberg)