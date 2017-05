Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, delivers a speech to launch the Conservative Party's local elections campaign, in Calverton Village Hall, Calverton, Britain April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will say she wants to hold an early election on June 8, the BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter on Tuesday, citing one source.

Reuters could not confirm the report. May was due to make an announcement outside her Downing Street office later on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by William James)