LONDON, June 19 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa
May said on Monday that she wanted the border between the United
Kingdom and the European Union to be as seamless as possible
after Brexit.
The border between Northern Ireland, which is part of the
United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland, an EU member, will
become the only land border between the UK and the EU after
Britain exits the bloc in March 2019.
Speaking at a joint news conference with May, the Republic
of Ireland's new Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said that the
border should be "invisible".
May is currently seeking backing from the DUP, a Northern
Irish party, for her minority Conservative government after she
lost her parliamentary majority in a June 8 election.
Varadkar told the news conference that both the British and
Irish governments needed to be impartial actors in relation to
Northern Ireland's stalled power-sharing arrangements between
parties that want the province to remain in the UK and parties
that want it to become part of the Republic.
