* McDonnell says big corporations must pay their way
* Says Labour will spur growth and reject austerity
* Says will maintain BoE independence, consult on Tobin tax
(Adds Vodafone, business reaction)
By William James and Kylie MacLellan
BRIGHTON, England, Sept 28 Britain's opposition
Labour Party said on Monday if it won the next election it would
force large corporations such as Starbucks, Vodafone, Amazon and
Google to pay their "fair share" of taxes to help end austerity
policies.
In a speech aimed at silencing critics who say Labour has
moved too far to the left under its new leadership, finance
spokesman John McDonnell largely struck a more moderate tone
than previously on central bank independence and taxing
financial transactions.
But the former trade unionist took aim at corporations, a
move some business leaders said could reduce investment and do
little to persuade companies that Labour under veteran lawmaker
Jeremy Corbyn wanted to work with business.
McDonnell acknowledged that the party must prove it can run
the economy if it wants to win the next parliamentary election
due in 2020 after suffering a crushing election defeat by the
Conservative Party earlier this year.
He said Labour would aim to balance the budget, but its
focus would be on strong growth and investment. He would spare
middle or low earners from spending cuts, instead reducing the
"corporate welfare system" of tax incentives.
"We need to prove to the British people we can run the
economy better than the rich elite that runs it now," he told
his party's four-day annual conference in the southern city of
Brighton.
"Labour's plan to balance the books will be aggressive. We
will force people like Starbucks, Vodafone, Amazon and Google
and all the others to pay their fair share of taxes," he said to
loud applause.
His comments would mean taking on some of the biggest global
corporations and could worry business leaders who see Corbyn's
left-leaning policies as a threat to the health of the economy.
John Cridland, director-general of the Confederation of
British Industry, a leading British employers' group, said in a
statement McDonnell's speech suggested more state intervention.
"Most companies pay the right amount of tax and in the last
financial year business paid 174 billion pounds ($264 billion),"
he said. "Singling out individual companies ... is not the best
way of signalling a partnership approach with business."
Vodafone, the world's second-biggest mobile operator, said
the comment about its tax payments was "disappointing" and its
investment in Britain far outweighed profits from the country.
"MARX IN FASHION"
Some Labour lawmakers fear that the party is unelectable
under Corbyn, and while many have kept silent on the subject,
others are hoping that the new leader will become unstuck as he
struggles to overcome deep divisions in his own party.
One Labour lawmaker who has been critical of Corbyn, John
Mann, was relieved that McDonnell did not deliver any firm
policies, raising hope that others might influence his ideas.
"He basically hasn't put any of the meat in the sandwich,"
he told Reuters. "I'm very relieved he hasn't. It gives us the
opportunity for the rest of us, and for industry, to say what
the meat should be."
After earlier telling a radio station that Karl Marx,
co-author of "The Communist Manifesto", was back in fashion,
McDonnell used his speech to strike a more moderate position.
Corbyn, chosen as party leader two weeks ago over
better-known rivals on a wave of enthusiasm for change, also
sought to portray himself as more moderate on Sunday.
But for a man who lists the overthrow of capitalism among
his interests in the Who's Who directory of influential people,
McDonnell offered a relatively tame speech, apparently aimed at
easing concerns over his stance on the central bank and taxes.
He also did not mention by name Corbyn's idea of "people's
quantitative easing", printing money in an economic downturn to
invest in infrastructure projects.
Some economists have supported the idea, saying it could
help boost public investment, while others, including the
central bank governor Mark Carney, have warned about changes to
policy that could spur inflation.
"Let me be clear that we will guarantee the independence of
the Bank of England," McDonnell said, aiming to calm fears after
he had called for the government to reclaim the power to set
interest rates.
He said Labour would consider expanding its
inflation-targeting mandate to include economic growth,
employment and earnings, in what would be the first such change
in 18 years at the BoE.
If elected, Labour would also launch a consultation on
introducing the so-called Tobin tax, a tax on financial
transactions, but would only act if there was consensus on the
idea, he said.
McDonnell said he would concentrate on the general goal of
spurring growth to end austerity policies which he said were
punishing the most vulnerable and the poorest in Britain.
"Austerity is not an economic necessity," he said, taking
aim at the Conservatives who he accused of representing only the
top one percent of Britain's population. "It's a political
choice." ($1 = 0.6587 pounds)
(Writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)