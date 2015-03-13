By Andrew Osborn
| LONDON, March 13
LONDON, March 13 British left-wing leader Ed
Miliband hoped to win more votes by inviting a TV crew into his
home. Instead his election rivals have gleefully seized on the
revelation that the would-be "man of the people" has two
kitchens in his 2 million pound home.
With around two months to go before what's expected to be an
unusually close national poll, Miliband is now facing a barrage
of jeers from Britain's mainly right-wing press who claim the
face of the main opposition party is a hypocrite for campaigning
on a promise that he understands the working class.
"Exposed: Eddie Two Kitchens," said a headline in the
right-leaning Sun newspaper, owned by Rupert Murdoch, on Friday.
It has long mocked the Labour leader as a socially awkward
left-wing nerd.
Criticising someone for having two kitchens may sound odd to
non-Britons. But in a country still obsessed by the remnants of
its class system, by house prices, and by the gap between the
rich and poor, it carries a peculiar political force.
The existence of Miliband's second kitchen only came to
light after the Labour leader - whose personal popularity trails
that of Prime Minister David Cameron - agreed to a BBC interview
with his wife Justine, who portrayed her husband as a victim of
vicious media attacks.
The couple were filmed in a small plain kitchen drinking
mugs of tea and wearing casual clothes.
The press initially mocked the kitchen for appearing too
modest. A columnist for the Daily Mail - also the wife of a
senior Conservative and close Cameron ally - said it looked like
a communist housing project and showed the Milibands were
"aliens".
SECOND KITCHEN "LOVELY"
That prompted a friend of the couple's to defend them,
saying it was only their second kitchen and that the main
kitchen was "lovely" - upon which the press pounced in earnest.
Miliband's perceived sin in the eyes of his critics is all
the greater because he has often accused Cameron - a descendant
of King William IV who is regularly filmed at his luxurious
Oxfordshire country house - of not empathising with poorer
voters and of presiding over a cost of living crisis.
"Clearly there's no cost of living crisis for 'Two Kitchens'
Miliband," said Nigel Adams, a lawmaker from Cameron's
Conservatives.
"It's a bit rich lecturing people about poverty from his 2
million pound mansion."
Miliband denied he had sought to buttress his popular image
by being filmed in the smaller kitchen.
"The house we bought had a kitchen downstairs when we bought
it. And it is not the one we use. We use the small one
upstairs," he told The Birmingham Mail newspaper.
Friday's row is not the first time the press have taken
Miliband to task over his "man of the people" credentials.
The son of a left-wing intellectual who grew up in an
affluent part of London, Miliband once failed to tell an
interviewer how much his weekly groceries bill cost, an omission
that jarred given that he was railing about a cost of living
crisis.
"Kitchengate" has handed his critics new ammunition,
however. Their accusations echo those aimed at John Prescott, a
former Labour deputy prime minister and left-wing firebrand, who
was accused of hypocrisy for owning two luxury Jaguar
automobiles and christened "Two Jags."
(Editing by Sophie Walker)