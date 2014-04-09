* Cameron had doggedly defended scandal-hit minister
* But media, political pressure forced her resignation
* Cameron's judgment questioned by opponents
* Scandal hurting Cameron's party ahead of European election
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, April 9 British Prime Minister David
Cameron suffered a blow to his authority on Wednesday when a
scandal-hit minister he had been doggedly defending resigned,
exposing him to charges of weak leadership and poor judgment.
Maria Miller, Britain's minister for culture, stepped down
after a backlash against her expenses claims disrupted efforts
by Cameron and his ruling Conservative party to woo voters ahead
of European Parliament elections next month.
Cameron's party is expected to finish a humiliating third in
the European ballot behind the surging anti-EU UK Independence
party (UKIP) whose leader had accused Cameron of making a
"catastrophic" error of judgment by failing to sack Miller.
Conservative lawmakers had also begun to fret that the
Miller imbroglio was damaging their party's image and its hopes
of winning a national election in 2015.
UKIP, which has styled itself as an anti-establishment
party, had seized upon the case of Miller, who gave a
perfunctory 32-second public apology last week, as an example of
how remote and venal the country's political elite is.
Michael Heaver, a spokesman for the party, said on Wednesday
the furore had badly shown up the Conservatives, who are also
known as 'Tories' in Britain.
"Entire Maria Miller affair shambolic for Tories and shames
British politics," he wrote on Twitter. "Cameron and top table
Tories dangerously out of touch."
UNDER PRESSURE IN PARLIAMENT
The opposition Labour Party, which is battling it out with
UKIP for first place in the European elections, strongly
criticised Cameron during fiery exchanges in parliament over his
refusal to sack Miller.
How, it asked, could he have justified leaving her in place
when a report had ordered her to pay back wrongly claimed money
and found she had tried to hinder an inquiry into the matter.
"He still doesn't understand what she (Miller) did wrong,"
Ed Miliband, Labour's leader, said of Cameron.
"The reason the public were so appalled was if it had
happened in any other business there would have been no question
about them staying in their job. Why was he the last person in
the country to realise her position was untenable?"
Cameron, who continued to say that Miller was doing an
excellent job right up until her abrupt resignation, defended
his handling of the scandal, pointing out that Miller had been
cleared of one of the main allegations against her despite being
found wanting in other areas.
"I thought it was right in those circumstances to allow her
to make her apology and continue with her job. That is the way I
think is the right way to handle it", he said, accusing
Miliband of jumping on a political bandwagon.
Cameron appointed former banker Sajid Javid as the country's
new culture minister to replace Miller.
Cameron said on Twitter that lawmaker Nicky Morgan would
step up to the financial secretary post at the Treasury, while
Andrea Leadsom would become the new Economic Secretary.
The decision not to replace Miller with another woman
attracted immediate criticism.
Miller was one of just four women in Cameron's cabinet of 22
and Labour have long accused him of doing too little to promote
women to senior jobs.
"There are now just three women running Government
departments out of a possible twenty two, demonstrating that
when it comes to women, it's out of sight, out of mind for this
out of touch Government," Gloria De Piero, a Labour lawmaker and
spokeswoman for women and equalities, said in a statement.
In her resignation letter, Miller said she felt the scandal
had become a distraction from the government's work. Cameron
said he was sorry to see her go, but accepted her resignation.
The issue of lawmakers' expenses is a sensitive one in
Britain after reams of them were leaked to the press in 2009,
exposing widespread abuse. That shook the political
establishment and dented public confidence in politics.
Miller was cleared of one central allegation against her -
that she used her expenses to cover her parents' living costs.
But she was found to have inadvertently over-claimed mortgage
costs. One inquiry put the amount Miller had over-claimed at
45,000 pounds ($75,400), another at 5,800 pounds ($9,700).
($1 = 0.5970 British Pounds)
(Additional reporting by Michael Holden, Kylie MacLellan and
William James; Editing by Ralph Boulton)