LONDON, June 13 British junior finance minister
Lucy Neville-Rolfe, who was responsible for liaising with the
financial services industry over Brexit, said on Tuesday that
she had left the government.
"Today I am leaving the government. May I thank all
@hmtreasury @beisgovuk & @DCMS and colleagues in @UKHouseofLords
for their support," Neville-Rolfe said in a statement on
Twitter.
Neville-Rolfe became a Conservative member of Britain's
upper house of parliament in October 2013 after a career at
retailer Tesco and earlier in Britain's civil service.
Prime Minister Theresa May appointed Neville-Rolfe as
commercial secretary to the Treasury in December, after she had
worked since 2014 as a junior minister in the government
departments responsible for culture and business.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by David Milliken)