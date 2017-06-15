Nikkei ends flat as dollar/yen steadies, makes weekly gains
* Kawasaki Kisen drops after board members approved as planned
BELFAST, June 15 Talks between British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party and Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party to secure support for a minority government are to continue in London today, a DUP spokesman said on Thursday.
Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds is leading the DUP delegation to London as party leader Arlene Foster has returned to Northern Ireland, the spokesman said.
Dodds will meet May at Downing Street on Thursday afternoon for one of a series of meetings May is having with the leaders of Northern Ireland parties in an effort to reach agreement on setting up a new power-sharing government for the region, he said. (Reporting by Amanda Ferguson; Writing by Conor Humphries; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
FRANKFURT, June 22 Daiwa Securities Group will set up a subsidiary in Frankfurt, Japan's No. 2 brokerage said on Thursday, making it one of the first banks to publicly chose Germany to keep a foothold in the European Union after Britain leaves the bloc.