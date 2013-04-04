By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, April 4 Prime Minister David Cameron
reopened a rift in his coalition government over the future of
Britain's nuclear deterrent on Thursday, saying potential
threats from countries such as Iran and North Korea meant it
could not be scaled back.
Cameron's comments put him at odds with his Liberal Democrat
coalition partners who want to find a cheaper alternative to
Britain's multi-billion pound submarine-based Trident nuclear
missile system to try to save money at a time when the nation's
finances are mired in debt.
Cameron, the leader of the Conservative Party, the senior
member of the two-party coalition, said he had not seen any
evidence there were cheaper ways of providing a credible
alternative to the "ultimate weapon of defence", saying the
nuclear threat had grown since the end of the Cold War.
"Iran continues to defy the will of the international
community in its attempts to develop its nuclear capabilities,
while the highly unpredictable and aggressive regime in North
Korea recently conducted its third nuclear test," Cameron wrote
in The Daily Telegraph newspaper.
"We need our nuclear deterrent as much today as we did when
a previous British Government embarked on it over six decades
ago."
Cameron's intervention coincided with a visit he made to
Scotland, where the submarines are based, to welcome the crew of
one vessel back from a patrol.
He used the trip to explain why he thought Scots should vote
to stay part of Britain in an independence referendum next year,
but the pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP) accused
him of scaremongering after he said Scottish defence jobs were
more secure while Scotland was part of Britain.
The SNP has said it does not want nuclear weapons in an
independent Scotland.
A Trident renewal decision will not be taken until after the
next 2015 general election, but the fact that Britain's four
Vanguard class nuclear submarines reach the end of their service
lives in the 2020s means it cannot be put off for long.
Britain's big debts will weigh on any decision to commit
billions of pounds to a successor system to Trident.
"We don't see why, at a time of deep austerity, we should be
spending billions and billions of pounds on a nuclear missile
system which can flatten Moscow at the touch of a button," a
senior Lib Dem source told Reuters.
"We're talking about eye-watering amounts of money at a time
when there isn't much money about. All three political parties
will have to work hard to make the case for a replacement."
Cameron played down the costs, saying Britain's nuclear
capability cost less than 1.5 percent of what the government
spent on welfare benefits each year.
The opposition Labour party, which is ten points ahead of
Cameron's Conservatives in the polls, is reviewing its own
policy on Trident. For now, one of the four submarines is always
on patrol. One money-saving idea is to pare that schedule back.
Trident missiles are built by Lockheed Martin Space Systems
and are also used by the U.S. navy.