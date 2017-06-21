LONDON, June 21 British Prime Minister Theresa
May's new government will propose laws to set out new safeguards
for its nuclear industry once the country has left the European
Union, a copy of May's legislative plans showed.
"The main benefits of the bill would be to ensure that the
UK continues to meet our international obligations for nuclear
safeguards, as applies to civil nuclear material through the
International Atomic Energy Agency," the document said.
The new legislation would also "continue the UK's reputation
as a responsible nuclear state, to support international nuclear
non-proliferation and to protect UK electricity supplied by
nuclear power".
(Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)