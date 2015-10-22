(Adds context)
By David Milliken
LONDON Oct 22 British finance minister George
Osborne said on Thursday he wanted to give the Bank of England
powers to regulate a type of mortgage used by landlords to buy a
growing share of homes.
The proportion of Britons who own their own home has fallen
to a 26-year low as house prices have outstripped wage growth in
recent years and banks have tightened lending rules.
Some prospective home-buyers say landlords have an unfair
advantage as they can access tax-deductible mortgages that do
not require capital repayments. These policies now account for
almost a fifth of new mortgage lending.
Osborne set out plans to limit landlords' tax exemptions in
a budget statement in July, and on Thursday he said he wanted to
give the BoE powers over buy-to-let mortgages that he initially
rejected last year.
"The governor of the Bank and the FPC (Financial Policy
Committee) have asked for additional powers over buy-to-let
mortgages ... and we have granted those powers," he told a
parliamentary committee.
Asked by a lawmaker if this was a new announcement, Osborne
said: "I'd better wait until we actually make the announcement,
but (this will be) as soon as possible."
A finance ministry source said the details of the new powers
remained subject to a consultation that was due to start before
the end of the year.
In 2014, the BoE asked for the power to cap the size of
landlords' mortgages as a multiple of their expected rental
income, similar to the loan-to-income cap it had imposed on
residential mortgages. At the time, Osborne said more
consultation was needed before any change was made.
In September the BoE said it was closely monitoring the
buy-to-let sector. It is due to make its next major statement on
financial regulation on Dec. 1, when it could give lenders
non-binding guidance to limit buy-to-let mortgages.
However any BoE intervention will not necessarily make it
much easier for Britons to buy a home. The central bank's
existing mortgage rules are focused on avoiding risks to wider
financial stability if there is a bubble in property prices,
rather than boosting home ownership rates.
Britain's Conservative government has taken steps to require
builders to ensure a proportion of new homes are 'affordable',
but has yet to fully tackle the web of local planning rules that
make it harder to build new homes than in many other countries.
(Additional reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)