LONDON May 20 British finance minister George
Osborne will set out plans on Wednesday to streamline the sale
of 23 billion pounds ($35.7 billion) of bank shares and other
publicly owned assets by creating a new government-run company.
In a speech to business leaders in London, Osborne will
highlight the plan as part of a drive to improve Britain's low
productivity - which he refers to as the "long-standing weakness
in the British economy".
"If we want a more productive economy, let's get the
government out of the business of owning great chunks of our
banking system - and indeed other assets that should be in the
private sector," Osborne will say, according to advance extracts
provided by his office.
In March, the government said it wanted to sell 9 billion
pounds of shares in Lloyds Banking Group and 13 billion
pounds of home loans held by bailed-out Northern Rock and
Bradford and Bingley by the end of the 2015/16 financial year.
The sales are part of efforts to recover 66 billion pounds
of taxpayers' money spent bailing out banks in the 2007/8
financial crisis.
UK Financial Investments, which manages the government's
stake in the Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds, along
with other financial assets, will be merged with the Shareholder
Executive, which controls 23 other stated-owned businesses, the
finance ministry said.
The new entity, to be named UK Government Investments, aims
to ensure it gets the best price for public assets by combining
expertise within the two organisations, the Treasury said.
Osborne will also promise to publish a plan to improve
overall productivity in the economy before a July 8 budget.
Boosting Britain's dismal productivity performance since the
financial crisis is one of the country's biggest economic
challenges. The Bank of England cut its growth forecasts last
week, citing a weaker outlook for productivity as a key factor.
"Improving the productivity of our country is the route to
raising standards of living for everyone," Osborne will say. The
plan will look at areas such as transport, skills and broadband
access to identify where structural improvements can be made.
He will also urge government departments to come up with
ways to further reduce their spending, ahead of a
department-by-department review due later in the year that will
seek to shave 13 billion pounds from their overall annual
budget.
The spending cuts are one half of a major austerity drive
planned by Osborne as he seeks to finish off balancing the
country's books, which will drastically reshape the role of the
British state. He also wants to cut welfare spending by 12
billion pounds.
($1 = 0.6443 pounds)
