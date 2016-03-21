* Conservatives deeply divided over EU referendum
* Osborne budget row, ministerial resignation show deep
feelings
* Disunity damaging Conservatives
* European splits helped to sink Thatcher and Major
* Sterling falls sharply on political uncertainty
By William James
LONDON, March 21 The row over Europe inside
David Cameron's Conservative party may have thwarted the
ambitions of staunchly pro-EU finance minister George Osborne to
succeed him as prime minister.
Just three months before a June 23 referendum on EU
membership, Europe is causing mayhem within Cameron's divided
party and has now damaged Osborne, his closest political ally.
Once cast as heir apparent to Cameron who plans to step down
ahead of the 2020 general election, Osborne had sought to use
his annual budget to heal rifts over Europe, an issue that
helped sink the Conservative premierships of Margaret Thatcher
and John Major.
But such is the tension within the party that a clash over
spending on welfare for the disabled developed into a full blown
party crisis within two days, culminating in the sudden
resignation of former party leader Iain Duncan Smith
from government on Friday.
The affair graphically highlighted the depth of feeling
within Britain's Conservatives over the "Brexit" debate, with
Osborne seen as the "remainer in chief" in cabinet, and Duncan
Smith a committed Eurosceptic.
On the face of it, Duncan Smith resigned as welfare minister
over cuts in benefits for the disabled, but his dramatic exit
was immediately seen by commentators as intended to destabilise
Cameron and Osborne as the Europe debate intenifies.
Cameron and the "In" camp argue Britons are better off in
Europe for financial, diplomatic and military reasons while the
"Out" camp says membership undermines national sovereignty.
Political uncertainty about the turmoil in the Conservative
Party meant sterling fell sharply against the dollar and the
euro on Monday.
"Politics is going to be more important than economics for
the next three months in the UK and so far," said Kit Juckes,
strategist at Societe Generale.
"The resignation of Iain Duncan Smith will simply add
another layer of political risk to sterling's prospects."
Bookmakers offered odds of 2/1 on Osborne being replaced as
finance minister this year.
"SHEER HATRED"
"This has brought out the sheer degree of hatred, I'm afraid
it is hatred, of Osborne in the Conservative Party," said Andrew
Gimson, who writes for grassroots website ConservativeHome.
"Once your system of power and patronage crumbles then you
can very easily discover there isn't much left. I think it's now
extremely unlikely that the Tory (Conservative) party will
choose Osborne as their next leader."
Many grass-roots members, who will choose its next leader,
are angry at his pro-EU stance.
Europe has divided the Conservative Party for three decades.
A cartoon in The Telegraph newspaper showed a red boxing
glove on a spring emerging from an EU box punching in the face
first Thatcher, then Major and now Cameron. "It's deja vu all
over again..., " it read.
The EU inflames such passions that Cameron warned in 2006
that the party had to stop "banging on" about Europe.
But just seven years later, under increasing pressure from
eurosceptics and from lawmakers who feared the electoral success
of the anti-EU UK Independence Party, Cameron promised a
referendum on membership.
Now Cameron must fight a referendum with such a deeply
divided party that some lawmakers have questioned privately how
the party - let alone Cameron or Osborne - can survive the
referendum, no matter what its result.
A Brexit would shake the EU to its core, ripping away its
second largest economy and one of its top two military powers.
Pro-Europeans warn an exit from the EU would hurt Britain's
economy and could trigger the break-up of the United Kingdom by
prompting another Scottish independence vote. Opponents say
simply Britain would be better off out.
DISUNITY DAMAGING
But such is the strain within the party that even the close
relationship between Cameron and Osborne has come under
scrutiny: "Cameron: I blame Osborne" read The Times newspaper's
front-page headline.
Downing Street denied the report of a rift and a spokeswoman
for Cameron said the prime minister "absolutely" has confidence
in his finance minister.
But Matthew Parris, a former Conservative lawmaker and a
columnist with The Times, said the suggestion of disunity was a
damaging one.
"It weakens the whole Cameron-Osborne axis and that axis is
critical - not just to the success of the government but to
George Osborne's leadership hopes," he said.
If he is to recover, Osborne faces several big challenges,
assuming that he and Cameron see off the risk of Britain voting
to leave the EU which could end both their careers.
First, Osborne has to find a way out of the straitjacket he
made for himself by promising to turn Britain's budget deficit
into a surplus by the end of the decade. Osborne has stuck to
the target, despite a sharp cut to forecasts for economic growth
which make it all the harder to hit.
Britain's leading budget analysts at the Institute for
Fiscal Studies have said Osborne will have to raise taxes or go
further with his unpopular spending cuts if the growth outlook
for the economy weakens again.
And he will still have to overcome his persistent image
problem among voters in general, many of whom see him as a
"posh" out-of-touch member of Britain's elite.
"When the focus of the general public is on George Osborne's
negative ... (attributes) ... it makes it incredibly difficult
for the Conservative Party as a whole to feel comfortable with
itself about putting him forward," a Conservative member of
parliament said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
(Additional reporting by Elizabeth Piper,; writing by William
Schomberg and Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Peter Millership)