* George Osborne to talk tough on unemployment benefits
* Will tell voters economic recovery can last
* Will pitch prudence, mortgages, lower taxes to voters
By Guy Faulconbridge and Andrew Osborn
MANCHESTER, England, Sept 30 British finance
minister George Osborne will propose tougher new welfare rules
and a reduction in taxes on Monday in a bid to win over voters
grappling with declining spending power ahead of the 2015
election, while promising to sustain an economic recovery.
Speaking to Conservative Party activists at the penultimate
conference before the election, Osborne will argue that though
Britain's $2.5 trillion economy is recovering and he is
optimistic about the global economy there can be no complacency.
"We can make the recovery a lasting one. But it won't happen
by itself - many risks remain. We have to deal with our debts
and see our plan through. If the recovery is sustained then
families will start to feel better off."
Osborne's pitch is designed to counter the opposition Labour
Party's charge that Prime Minister David Cameron has presided
over a cost of living crisis, and is designed to appeal to
working Britons who, according to polls, feel the country's
annual 200 billion pound ($320.7 billion) welfare system is too
generous.
He will say he wants to end what he will call "a something
for nothing" culture by obliging Britain's 200,000 long-term
unemployed to undertake certain activities or face losing a
portion of their welfare handout.
The move, unveiled along with the slogan "For Hardworking
People,' is likely to resurrect a long-running political row
that critics say engenders divisive politics.
Casting the Conservatives as the party of lower taxes,
cheaper mortgages and economic prudence, Osborne, who has staked
his reputation on reducing the largest peacetime budget deficit
left by the 1997-2010 Labour governments, will warn that higher
living standards will not be instantly improved.
"Family finances will not be transformed overnight," Osborne
will say according to remarks released by his office ahead of
time. "What I offer is an economic plan for hardworking people.
That will create jobs. Keep mortgage rates low. Let people keep
more of their income tax-free."
While a recent poll shows Ed Miliband's Labour Party leads
the Conservatives by 11 percentage points overall, voters still
consider Cameron the politician they trust with Britain's
economy, the world's sixth largest.
The gamble Cameron and Osborne are making is that the
recovery combined with a plan to guarantee the mortgages of
homebuyers and potential tax cuts could hand them victory in the
election in May 2015.
TO BUY, TO WORK
Osborne, who will cast Labour as the party of profligacy,
will force some 200,000 long-term unemployed people to do
community service or search for a job daily if they want to
receive state-funded unemployment benefits from April.
"For the first time, all long term unemployed people who are
capable of work will be required to do something in return for
their benefits to help them find work," Osborne will say.
The 'Help to Work' programme will cost 300 million pounds
and be financed by savings to be announced later in the year.
By tinkering with a welfare system that swallows over a
third of his budget, Osborne hopes to win over working voters
who polls show support changes to welfare.
Labour says the Conservative-led coalition government has
failed millions of ordinary families who are poorer now in real
terms than at the 2010 election, while some investors have
cautioned that Cameron risks inflating a property bubble with
his mortgage guarantee plans.
Adam Challis, head of residential research at Jones Lang
LaSalle, said that Help to Buy was a powerful tonic that should
be used with caution.