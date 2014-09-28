By William James and William Schomberg
| BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept 28
BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept 28 British finance
minister George Osborne will announce on Monday that he will
scrap a tax on inherited pension savings as he lays out the
Conservative Party's pitch to win the next election on the back
of its economic policies.
Ahead of what is expected to be a close-run ballot next May,
Osborne will use a key speech to try to persuade voters that
only the Conservatives can be trusted to keep Britain's economic
recovery on track.
The Conservatives are rated by voters much more highly than
the opposition Labour party on the economy. But they lag
narrowly behind Labour in opinion polls less than eight months
before the election.
In a move aimed at the party's ageing supporter base,
Osborne will commit to abolishing before the election a 55
percent tax levied on pension pots of savers when they die.
"People who have worked and saved all their lives will be
able to pass on their hard-earned pensions to their families tax
free," he will tell the Conservatives' last conference before
the election, according to advance extracts of his speech.
Osborne has focused on bringing down Britain's massive
budget deficit since he took over the finance ministry in 2010.
With the public accounts still deep in the red, he has little
room to offer major tax cuts ahead of the election.
The new pledge to be announced on Monday is expected to cost
around 150 million pounds (244 million US dollar) a year,
according to a Conservative briefing note.
Nonetheless, his offer to scrap the pension pot tax strikes
a contrast with the latest ideas from Labour.
Last week, Labour promised to levy new taxes on homes worth
more than 2 million pounds ($3.3 million) and on tobacco firms
in order to pump cash into healthcare if it wins the election.
Britain's economy has staged a much stronger-than-expected
recovery since mid-2013 and Osborne, in his speech on Monday,
will seek to remind voters that keeping the economy growing will
be vital to create jobs, build more houses, fund healthcare and
raise living standards.
"That's why it's the economy that settles elections," he is
expected to say, "The Conservatives are the only people in
British politics with a plan to fix the economy."
Osborne has long sought to remind voters that Labour was in
power during the 2007-08 financial crisis that plunged Britain
into its deepest post-war recession. He says the increasingly
left-wing ideas of its leader Ed Miliband threaten the push to
eliminate the budget deficit before the end of the decade.
"The idea that you can raise living standards, or fund the
brilliant NHS (National Health Service) we want, or provide for
our national security without a plan to fix the economy is
nonsense," Osborne will say.
Last week, Miliband gave a conference speech in which he
forgot to mention the budget deficit. Labour's would-be finance
minister Ed Balls has said the party will tackle the deficit
with a plan that is less aggressive than Osborne's.
Labour dismissed Osborne's planned speech as failing to
tackle the issues they say matter to ordinary Britons.
"George Osborne claims he has fixed the economy, but he's
only fixed it for a privileged few at the top," said Chris
Leslie, Labour's finance spokesman.
TAX ABOLISHED
Osborne's pledge to scrap the tax on pension savings has
echoes of how, when in opposition in 2007, he promised to cut
inheritance tax, a popular move which was widely credited with
dissuading the Labour prime minister at the time, Gordon Brown,
from calling a snap election he had looked likely to win.
Osborne turned his attention to elderly voters again earlier
this year, scrapping a requirement that most pensioners buy
annuities on retirement and allowing them to spend their pension
savings as they wanted.
The Conservative Party saw a small boost in opinion polls
after those reforms were announced.
That shake-up hit shares in firms such as Legal & General
, Aviva and Standard Life which sell
annuities.
Ros Altmann, a pensions campaigner and former government
adviser, said the changes to be announced on Monday could deal
another blow to the industry.
"These new measures are ... another nail in the coffin for
annuities," she said in a statement. "Any money that has been
used to buy an annuity cannot normally be passed on to the next
generation (unless there is a guarantee attached) whereas funds
in drawdown can pass on free of tax in future."
(1 US dollar = 0.6158 British pound)
(Additional reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Susan Fenton)