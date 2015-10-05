* Government to invest in infrastructure using pensions
* Policy had been promoted by opposition Labour Party
* Finance minister's speech seen as part of leadership bid
(Adds speech, reaction)
By Elizabeth Piper and William James
MANCHESTER, England, Oct 5 Finance minister
George Osborne, making a pitch to become Britain's next prime
minister, staked his claim to the political "centre ground" on
Monday by saying his party was the only option for workers.
Appealing to people who traditionally vote for the left-wing
opposition, Osborne also dipped into Labour policy to broaden
the appeal of Conservatives, long seen as the party of the rich,
and cement their grip on power.
His speech to the party faithful at the annual conference
mixed patriotism with the repeated refrain of "we are the
builders", a combination that fuelled expectations that Osborne
hopes to buttress his "centrist" credentials to succeed Prime
Minister David Cameron, who has said he will step down by 2020.
Hailing the May election which ushered in the first majority
Conservative government in 18 years, he told the conference in
the city of Manchester: "The lesson of the last five years, and
the victory that followed, is that the future favours the bold.
So we've got to be the builders, the people with the new ideas."
"We are now the party of work, the only true party of labour
and my message to today's Labour Party is this: you head back to
the 1980s, we're heading forward. You listen to the few, we will
govern for the many."
Osborne criticised Labour, under its new far-left leader
Jeremy Corbyn, for abandoning its voters by "heading off to the
fringes of the left" and said it was the Conservatives' chance
to prove it could represent their views.
But he also appealed to his party's traditional voters,
promising lower taxes and moving to allow local government more
autonomy by allowing them to keep 26 billion pounds ($40
billion) worth of rates they collect from business.
BORROWING POLICY
By unveiling plans to spur infrastructure investment in
Britain, he borrowed from one of Corbyn's main policy pledges.
Osborne said the government would invest 5 billion pounds
($7.6 billion) by 2020 and pool local government pension pots
into six wealth funds worth 25 billion pounds each to invest in
vital infrastructure.
He also announced what party members hailed as a "coup", the
recruitment of former Labour cabinet minister Andrew Adonis, a
policy chief for Tony Blair, to chair an independent commission
to decide where best to put those funds.
Alongside incentives for grandparents to help with
childcare, Osborne's new policies appear designed to address
criticism over his austerity drive, and strike at the heart of
Labour's attempts to rally support for its new far-left leader.
Party members said Osborne was stamping his authority on the
party. "He's putting himself very much at the centre of
everything that's happened: our electoral success and the
growing economy," said Helen Harrison, a local councillor from
the English town of Corby.
Matthew Ashton, a politics expert at Nottingham Trent
University, said: "Osborne is presenting himself as Mr.
Stability and the architect of economic growth."
HIP HOP FAN
At the weekend, Osborne offered some insights into his
personal life in an interview with the right-wing newspaper, the
Daily Mail - in what has become almost a rite of passage for
future political leaders.
He said he married the woman he had once tried to set up
with his friend, had been told by his 12-year-old daughter that
he could not go to pop concerts with her and said he is a fan of
hip-hop group, N.W.A.
Silent on his upper-class upbringing, he also said he should
be sacked if he showed disloyalty to Cameron by lobbying for the
leadership prematurely. But pressed on what would happen when
that contest arrives, he said: "Let's ... see how it flies."
In a poll of Conservative Party members conducted by the
ConservativeHome website on Monday, 32 percent backed Osborne as
the new party leader. Next placed was business secretary, Sajid
Javid, on 17 percent.
Corbyn, who had made one of his main arguments the need to
spur investment in infrastructure and housing in Britain,
criticised Osborne for making promises he could not deliver.
"There is still nothing to indicate that the Tories
understand the desperate need for serious long-term investment
in infrastructure - and the real story of their conference
remains their attack on working people through the cut on tax
credits," a spokesperson for Corbyn said in a statement.
Osborne has come under fire for arguing that Britain could
cut tax credits - a way of redistributing money to low-earning
families and workers - because of a higher minimum wage, due to
rise to more than 9 pounds ($14) an hour by the end of the
decade.
Britain's best-selling tabloid, the Sun, which often seeks
out so-called "benefits cheats", said in an editorial: "We are
all for working tax credits being scrapped once pay has risen
sufficiently. We're nowhere near that."
($1 = 0.6587 pounds)
(additional reporting by William Schomberg and Kylie
MacLellan,; Editing by Ros Russell and Philippa Fletcher)