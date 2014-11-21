LONDON Nov 21 Stagnation in the euro zone, recession in Japan and geopolitical crises have increased concerns about the state of the global economy, British finance minister George Osborne said on Friday.

"There is definitely more concern around about the state of the global economy than there was a few months ago, you see that not just when you talk about Europe," he told an audience of business leaders in London.

"Japan has gone into recession and there are all the geopolitical risks out there."

Speaking at the same event, Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said he was confident that monetary policy was being used to do "whatever it can" in the euro area to support the recovery. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)