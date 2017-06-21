(Adds dropped word in final paragraph)
LONDON, June 21 Coincidence or a subliminal
message? Britain's Queen Elizabeth stirred up social media on
Wednesday when she opened parliament in a hat looking very much
like a European Union flag.
Delivering a formal speech in which Prime Minister Theresa
May's government laid out its strategy for exiting the EU, the
monarch sported a blue chapeau decorated with an arc of blue
flowers each with a bright yellow disc at its centre.
It was all a bit Brussels and Strasbourg, where the EU flag
-- a blue ensign with a circle of yellow stars on it -- holds
pride of place,
"Queen delivers speech outlining Brexit plans wearing a hat
that looks suspiciously like a EUROPEAN flag," the right-wing,
anti-EU Daily Mail newspaper tweeted.
Others on Twitter created composite pictures, with one half
showing Elizabeth wearing the hat, the other showing the flag.
Some thought it might have been deliberate on the queen's
part. "A bit like her insisting on driving the Saudi king!
Subtle royal politics," Simon Hix, political science professor
at London School of Economics tweeted.
As head of state, the British monarch refrains from taking
public positions on political issues.
A headline published in British tabloid The Sun last year
claiming that the queen "backed Brexit", prompted official
denials and a complaint to press regulators, which ruled that it
was significantly misleading.
