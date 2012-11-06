LONDON Nov 6 A Conservative lawmaker who called
British Prime Minister David Cameron and finance minister George
Osborne "arrogant posh boys" has been suspended from the ruling
party after deciding to take part in a reality television show
in the Australian jungle.
Nadine Dorries, who this year publicly raised the
possibility that rebels could call a vote of no confidence
unless her party changed some of its policies, will appear on
ITV's "I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here".
The show, in which contestants compete for viewers' votes in
a jungle camp while being challenged to eat insects and obscure
offal and endure unsavoury physical ordeals, could keep Dorries
out of Britain for as much as a month.
"The concern is that she will not be doing parliamentary or
constituency business in the meantime," a spokesman for the
Conservatives, who rule in coalition with the smaller Liberal
Democrats, said on Tuesday.
Dorries, who remains a member of parliament despite her
suspension, had earlier said she was "doing the show because 16
million people watch it".
"Rather than MPs talking to other MPs about issues in
parliament, I think MPs should be going to where people go," she
said.