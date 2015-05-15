LONDON May 15 Scottish nationalists may defy
British Prime Minister David Cameron if he refuses to give them
another independence referendum, an unidentified Scottish
National Party source was quoted as saying by The Times
newspaper on Friday.
Scots voted 55-45 percent to reject independence in a Sept.
18 referendum last year, but spectacular gains by Scottish
nationalists in last week's general election have stoked calls
among supporters of a breakaway for a second independence vote.
Cameron on Sunday ruled out that option, but Scottish
National Party (SNP) leader Nicola Sturgeon has said Cameron
does not have the right to refuse a vote.
The Times and the Guardian newspapers quoted an unidentified
senior SNP source in London as saying that the party would be
prepared hold an indicative ballot of the Scottish people if it
thought it had a political mandate for a referendum.
"It only has to be once," the unidentified source was quoted
as saying by The Times.
Cameron and Sturgeon are due to meet in Scotland on Friday.
Sturgeon, who supports independence, has given conflicting
signals about whether she would pledge another independence
referendum as part of her manifesto for a parliamentary election
in Scotland in 2016.
