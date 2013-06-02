(Recasts with three peers suspended from their parties)
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, June 2 Three members of Britain's upper
house of parliament were suspended from their parties on Sunday
after media sting operations caught them apparently offering to
use their influence for personal gain.
The undercover investigations have thrust the issue of
lobbying into the limelight and had already forced a member of
the lower house of parliament, Patrick Mercer, to resign from
the ruling Conservative Party and seek legal advice.
The three House of Lords peers caught out by a Sunday Times
sting operation are John Cunningham and Brian Mackenzie of the
main opposition Labour Party and John Laird of the Ulster
Unionist Party.
All three denied breaking the chamber's rules but their
parties took swift action against them.
"Lord Cunningham and Lord Mackenzie of Framwellgate have
been suspended from the Labour Party pending further
investigation," the party said in a statement.
Mike Nesbitt, leader of the Ulster Unionists, said in a
statement he had called Laird after reviewing the media coverage
and as a result of that call Laird had resigned from the party
pending an investigation.
The trio were covertly filmed offering to ask parliamentary
questions, lobby ministers and host events in prestigious House
of Lords premises in exchange for payment by what they were told
were lobbyists acting for companies.
The scandal will renew pressure on Prime Minister David
Cameron to introduce a statutory register of lobbyists, as
promised in 2010 in the coalition agreement between his
Conservatives and their junior partners, the Liberal Democrats.
Cameron warned more than three years ago that lobbying was
"the next big scandal waiting to happen" but critics, including
some Liberal Democrats, accuse him of dragging his feet.
SUSPICION
Sunday Times reporters approached Cunningham, a former
minister under then Prime Minister Tony Blair in the 1990s,
pretending to represent a South Korean solar energy company.
"Are you suggesting 10,000 pounds a month? Make that ...
12,000 pounds a month. I think we could do a deal on that," he
was quoted as saying by the newspaper during a discussion about
his fees for what was described as consultancy work.
Cunningham later sent a statement to the Sunday Times saying
he had referred to "a fanciful 12,000 pounds a month" to test
his suspicion that he was talking to undercover journalists.
"I deny any agreement to operate in breach of the House of
Lords code of conduct and, in fact, recall that I made it clear
that I would only operate within the rules," Cunningham said.
Laird also issued a statement denying he had broken the
rules and Mackenzie denied wrongdoing in two BBC interviews. The
three peers could not immediately be reached by Reuters.
Mercer was caught out by undercover reporters from the Daily
Telegraph newspaper and the BBC's investigative Panorama
programme posing as lobbyists for businesses seeking to end
Fiji's suspension from the Commonwealth on human rights grounds.
His resignation from the Conservative Party was no great
loss to Cameron as the House of Commons MP was an outspoken
critic of the prime minister, but the allegations against him
reflect badly on the party and on parliament in general.
Mercer tabled five questions to government and a
parliamentary motion on the Fiji issue after being paid 4,000
pounds ($6,100) as part of a bogus contract he believed would
earn him 24,000 pounds a year, the two media reported.
He told the fake lobbyists he had persuaded 18 other members
of parliament to join an all-party group on Fiji, commenting
that they included "several freeloaders that would like to go to
Fiji" and one who asked to take his wife, the media said.
($1 = 0.6596 British pounds)
