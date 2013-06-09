LONDON, June 9 A lobbying scandal that has
tarnished the reputation of Britain's parliament widened on
Sunday after a newspaper secretly filmed a senior lawmaker from
Prime Minister David Cameron's party making what is said were
improper remarks.
A series of media sting operations has already thrust the
issue into the limelight and forced one lawmaker, Patrick
Mercer, to resign from the ruling Conservative Party.
Three members of Britain's upper house of parliament have
also been covertly filmed offering to ask parliamentary
questions, lobby ministers and host events in exchange for cash.
In the latest covert recording, Tim Yeo, a former minister
and the chairman of a powerful parliamentary energy committee,
appeared to admit he had told a representative of a firm that is
a subsidiary of a company he is paid to work for, what to say in
front of his own committee.
Such conduct does not break rules which forbid lawmakers
from taking cash for questions, but the Sunday Times newspaper
said it had also got Yeo on camera explaining "how he could
secretly help push private business in parliament for cash".
Yeo said he "totally rejected" all the allegations.
"The Sunday Times has chosen to quote very selectively from
a recording obtained clandestinely during a conversation of
nearly an hour-and-a-half in a restaurant with two undercover
reporters, who purported to be representing a client from South
Korea," he said in a statement.
Shaken by such scandals, the coalition government has
promised to bring forward tighter rules in the coming weeks to
ensure lobbying is more transparent.
Lobbying has the potential to become an embarrassing issue
for Cameron.
He said before the 2010 general election that it was "the
next big scandal waiting to happen," saying:
"It's an issue that crosses party lines and has tainted our
politics for too long, an issue that exposes the far-too-cosy
relationship between politics, government, business and money."
(Reporting By Andrew Osborn; Editing by Andrew Heavens)