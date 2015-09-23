(Repeat, without changes, story published on Tuesday)
* UK's opposition Labour has collapsed in Scotland
* New leftist leader Corbyn may get hearing there
* Key issue to address is more powers to Scotland
* Scottish election next May a key test
By Andy Bruce
GLASGOW, Sept 22 Jeremy Corbyn received a
rapturous welcome last month when he took his campaign to become
leader of Britain's opposition Labour party to Scotland.
In Glasgow, the citadel of Scottish socialism and once one
of Europe's biggest shipbuilding centres, the veteran politician
attracted so much interest that a larger venue had to be
hurriedly found and he received a standing ovation.
The visit showed Corbyn's far-left views have popular appeal
in Scotland. The challenge facing him now, following his victory
in the Labour leadership contest, is to build on that foundation
and win back Scottish voters.
For decades the dominant party in Scotland, Labour was
crushed here in Britain's parliamentary election in May, losing
40 parliamentary seats to the pro-independence Scottish National
Party (SNP) and left clinging to only one seat.
Corbyn must adopt a clear stance on how powers should be
balanced between London and the Scottish capital Edinburgh and
convince Scots that Labour can defend their interests by
defeating the British Conservatives at the polls, experts say.
"I do like the anti-austerity viewpoints he puts forward,"
said Sean Buchanan, a 25-year-old Glaswegian who ditched Labour
for the SNP in May though he does not support independence.
"I am going to wait and see how it (Corbyn's leadership)
goes ... I wouldn't say it's inconceivable that I'd vote Labour
again, but it comes down to actions."
Voters like Buchanan are precisely the target group with
which Corbyn might hope to make some headway in a country where
many people want independence, even though Scotland voted
against it in a referendum in 2014.
An opinion poll at the weekend suggested Corbyn could revive
Labour's fortunes north of the border. Over a third of people
who voted SNP in May said they were more likely to vote Labour
with him as leader, according to the poll published by the
Independent newspaper.
But time is short for Corbyn to work out a game plan. An
election for Scotland's parliament is due next May and opinion
polls put the nationalists on course for a huge majority.
NEW START FOR LABOUR
Corbyn, 66, began the Labour leadership contest as an
outsider but managed to win over party members looking for a new
start after defeat in the British election.
Advocating the nationalisation of some industries, raising
taxes on the wealthy and scrapping Britain's nuclear arsenal, he
represents a startling change at the top of Labour.
Supporters say he has the right profile to win back Scottish
defectors, many of whom complained that Labour drifted too far
to the right under recent leaders including Tony Blair.
"We're going to be campaigning on issues of social justice
and poverty," Corbyn told the Daily Record, a Scottish
newspaper, soon after becoming leader this month. "You will be
seeing a lot of me."
In this year's election, the SNP merged nationalist ideals
with an anti-austerity stance, a winning formula in a nation of
5 million where the political centre of gravity is much further
to the left than in England, its much bigger southern neighbour.
But Neil Findlay, a Labour member of Scottish parliament who
led Corbyn's leadership campaign in Scotland, told Reuters the
new boss was "the real deal when it comes to policies to fight
austerity" whereas the "nationalists (just) talk a good game".
Political analysts say winning back Scottish voters requires
more than just left-wing politics. Corbyn will have to grapple
with an issue about which he has said very little to date: how
much power Scotland should have to run its own affairs.
"I don't think Labour are going to lure away any voters who
have gone to the pro-independence SNP by being silent on the
issue of the constitution," said Ailsa Henderson, head of
politics and international relations at Edinburgh University.
Despite Corbyn's warm reception in August, even Glasgow is
likely to be a tough political battlefield for him.
Scotland's largest city backed independence in last year's
referendum and "Yes" stickers can still be seen in the windows
of flats and on cars.
Apartments and art venues now stand where dockyards and
wharves once were in a city that now has a population of around
600,000, though towering cranes remain as a reminder of
Glasgow's industrial heritage and the Labour party is ingrained
in its history.
A statue of Donald Dewar, a Labour politician and native
Glaswegian who was the first to hold the post of First Minister
of Scotland when the devolved Scottish parliament and government
were set up in 1999, looms over the sandstone buildings on
Buchanan Street, one of the main shopping areas.
Sitting down for a break nearby, Mary Lyle, a 56-year-old
retired nurse and former Labour voter, said she was waiting to
see how Corbyn's leadership pans out. Despite voting against
independence in 2014, she switched to the SNP at the last
election, eschewing Labour for straying too far from its roots.
"I think (Corbyn) will shake things up a bit, move things
along from this single-minded ideological view of everything,"
she said.
Others were less sure. Sipping coffee in a cafe, 43-year-old
Michael Roy said Corbyn was probably a plus for Scottish Labour
but he doubted the new leader could revive the party's fortunes.
"Labour's more or less finished in Scotland as far as I'm
concerned. If he can find a way back, that's all well and good,
but he's going to find it very difficult because he's going to
have to attack the SNP from the left," he said.
INDEPENDENCE STILL A KEY ISSUE
Scots voted 55-45 percent against independence in the 2014
referendum which the SNP said at the time would settle the
question for a generation.
But months later, in the British election, the nationalists
won 56 of Scotland's 59 seats, ensuring the question of
Scotland's powers remains at the top of the political agenda.
Scottish nationalists say Corbyn must address this issue and
that he will not win over Scottish voters if he cannot convince
them he is capable of defending their interests in the British
parliament by mounting a serious challenge to the Conservatives.
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said he must prove this quickly
or Scottish voters "are likely to conclude that independence is
the only alternative to continued Tory government".
A big win for the SNP next May could make a new independence
referendum more likely in the not-too-distant future.
Sturgeon has also urged Corbyn to show his party will put
workers' rights in Scotland first and drop opposition to moves
to devolve powers over trade union and employment law.
"The (SNP's) argument isn't just 'we don't like cuts', but
that 'if you give us power we can run things better and prove
that you don't have to do cuts'," said Edinburgh University's
Henderson, suggesting Corbyn was taking on the SNP on no less an
agenda than "how to run society differently."
(Additional reporting by Estelle Shirbon and William James in
London, Writing by Estelle Shirbon, Editing by Timothy Heritage)