EDINBURGH, June 14 Scotland's Conservatives want
the fishing industry to be protected in any deal that Britain
negotiates to leave the European Union after winning seats in
fishing areas in last week's national election.
Scottish party leader Ruth Davidson made this clear at a
meeting with Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May, who lost
her parliamentary majority in Britain's June 8 vote, a spokesman
for the party said on Wednesday.
"Fishing is something that Ruth has talked about
specifically, we are simply emphasising that this is something
of huge importance to us," a spokesman said, when asked whether
fishing constituted a "red line" in Davidson's wish list for
Scotland within a new UK government.
May is under pressure from factions within her party to
change her stance on Brexit, having lost her majority just as
talks with the EU are due to start.
She has yet to reach a deal with Northern Ireland's
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which has 10 seats. And
Davidson, who spearheaded the campaign to win 13 Conservative
seats in Scotland, has considerable influence.
The EU's policy allows all European boats access to EU
waters and fishing grounds, which it says allows fishermen to
compete fairly.
But that means that 60 percent of what would be Scottish
fish is caught by other EU fishing nations, the Scottish
Fisheries Federation says, arguing that the industry has been
decimated by EU membership.
Both the Conservatives and the Scottish National Party (SNP)
campaigned in last week's election to withdraw from the EU's
fishing policy.
But seats in the northeast of Scotland - Moray, Gordon,
Angus as well as Banff and Buchan including fishing port
Peterhead - were all won by Conservatives, defeating the SNP.
Davidson has called for a "more open" Brexit and has said
she wants the Conservatives to listen to other parties because
voters did not give them the strong mandate May sought. She
wants more emphasis on the economy over immigration in the
talks, according to people in her party.
Britain as a whole voted to leave the EU in a referendum
last June but most Scots wanted to stay in.
"As we leave the European Union we must leave the Common
Fisheries Policy and ensure a good deal for our fishing
communities," Davidson said last week.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has told May that
a new more inclusive Brexit plan is urgently needed to protect
the economy and bring people together.
