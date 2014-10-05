A supporter of the ''Yes'' campaign reacts in George Square after the referendum on Scottish independence in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/Files

GLASGOW Scotland Scottish nationalists must rule out holding another referendum on independence to prevent damaging uncertainty hanging over the future of the United Kingdom, Britain's Scotland minister will say on Sunday.

After a close fought campaign Scots voted last month by 55 to 45 percent to reject independence and keep the 307-year-old union with England intact, prompting the resignation of First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party Alex Salmond.

"We settled the independence question in a way that was legal, fair and decisive," Secretary of State for Scotland Alistair Carmichael will tell a conference of the Liberal Democrats, the junior partner in Britain's coalition government.

"People of Scotland voted to remain in the United Kingdom and that democratic decision must be respected," he will say on Sunday, according to extracts released in advance by the party.

Nicola Sturgeon, favourite to replace Salmond, last month said she was not planning another referendum but that the question of independence could be reopened should the British political parties renege on a promise of further powers for Scotland, or threaten to leave the European Union.

In the final days of the referendum campaign, the leaders of Britain's three main political parties promised Scots a fast-track timetable for further devolution, including decisions on welfare, borrowing, and tax-raising powers.

A poll by Panelbase for the SNP this week found two thirds of Scots supported going further than this, with maximum devolution of powers to Scotland within Britain. This so-called devo-max option would see Scottish politicians control decision-making on everything except defence and foreign affairs.

Pledging that promised powers would be delivered, Carmichael will call on Sturgeon to rule out pushing for a second referendum in future.

"It is in the broader interests of Scotland to cast off the uncertainty and be clear about the future...The threat of a second referendum would not only distort Scottish politics but undermine the case for business and jobs here too," he will say in Glasgow, a city which voted in favour of independence.

"At a time of economic turmoil, when the recovery for which we have fought so hard is now underway...The Scottish Government should join us in doing everything possible to create certainty and ensure jobs, not cast doubt and scare employers."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Angus MacSwan)