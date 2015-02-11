(Recasts, updates after Sturgeon speech, adds context)
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON Feb 11 The Scottish National Party said
on Wednesday it would demand an end to austerity and billions of
pounds in more British government spending if the opposition
Labour Party needed its support to govern after a UK-wide
national election on May 7.
Seeking to parlay its growing popularity in Scotland into
more influence in British politics, Nicola Sturgeon, the SNP's
leader, gave a speech in London in which she argued for a slower
rate of deficit reduction and a more left-wing approach to
managing the world's sixth largest economy.
Specifically, she proposed allowing government departmental
spending to grow by half a percent each year in real terms, a
step she suggested would unlock state investment worth 180
billion pounds ($274.09 billion).
"I would certainly hope that if there was a Labour
government and if it was dependant on SNP support ... then we
could persuade and influence a Labour government to take a more
moderate approach to deficit reduction," she told BBC radio,
before delivering her speech.
Labour, which has traditionally regarded Scotland as a power
base, is facing a serious challenge from the SNP whose electoral
appeal could make it much harder for Labour to unseat Prime
Minister David Cameron's Conservatives.
Labour says it wants to win outright and isn't after an SNP
deal.
But Sturgeon's intervention underlines the scale of the
SNP's ambitions and if, as opinion polls suggest, no one party
wins a workable majority, Labour could be forced into some kind
of an arrangement with the SNP.
The party, which still wants to break up the UK and for
Scotland to go it alone, has spoken of the possibility it might
prop up a minority Labour government since both parties, though
rivals in Scotland, are left-wing.
It has previously named removing Britain's submarine-based
Trident nuclear deterrent from Scotland as a condition of any
deal.
Though Scots voted to stay part of the United Kingdom in a
Sept. 18 referendum, support for the SNP has since soared amid
mistrust the London government won't deliver to Scotland's
parliament the extra powers it promised to swing the poll
result.
Labour has proposed balancing the country's books at a
slower pace than Cameron's Conservatives using tax rises to
mitigate the need for spending cuts.
But the SNP has portrayed itself as more left-wing than
Labour, accusing it of abandoning its core values, an effort to
poach Labour's voters and advance its desire to secure
independence for Scotland.
($1 = 0.6567 pounds)
(Editing by Angus MacSwan and Andrew Heavens)