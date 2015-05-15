(Repeats story unchanged)
* Cameron to offer more tax and spending powers
* Scottish nationalist leader wants to go further
* Nationalists won 56 of 59 Scottish seats in UK parliament
EDINBURGH/ABERDEEN, Scotland, May 14 Prime
Minister David Cameron travels to Scotland on Friday to face his
new adversary, the Scottish secessionist leader whose triumph at
last week's election put Britain's unity in jeopardy just nine
months after a referendum saved it.
As both sides brace for a confrontation, Cameron is offering
Scotland the "the strongest devolved government anywhere in the
world", with more powers to set income tax rates and influence
welfare spending.
That is unlikely to satisfy Scottish National Party leader
Nicola Sturgeon who wants complete control over tax and
spending, and potentially another chance to win the independence
Scottish voters rejected last year.
"We want to see devolution of powers over employment policy,
including the minimum wage, welfare, business taxes, national
insurance and equality policy," Sturgeon told the Scottish
Parliament in Edinburgh.
She said she wanted Cameron to look again at London's
proposals, which were drafted with the agreement of all
Britain's traditional parties, with "a with a view to extending
devolution even further."
Last week's general election saw Sturgeon's secessionist
party win 56 of the 59 Scottish seats in Britain's House of
Commons. Cameron's Conservatives won just one.
The SNP campaigned from the left and argues that its victory
shows Scottish voters have decisively rejected the public
spending cuts imposed by Cameron's Conservatives. Sturgeon
argues that any future settlement must give Scotland the power
to pursue the less austere policies Scottish voters demand.
Cameron, a distant cousin of Queen Elizabeth, is as clear
that he doesn't want to preside over the collapse of the United
Kingdom as Sturgeon, daughter of a Scottish electrician, is
clear that she still wants independence one day.
They have already publicly clashed over a new referendum:
Cameron says there won't be one. Sturgeon says that is not
Cameron's call but a decision for Scots.
Her pugnacious predecessor, Alex Salmond, 60, who stepped
down as SNP leader after last year's referendum and will now
take up a seat as a newly elected SNP lawmaker in London, told
reporters he still expects to see independence in his lifetime.
"This is the latest staging post in what seems like progress
for the Scottish people."
Scotland's three centuries old union with England could
depend on the fate of another union: Cameron has promised to
renegotiate Britain's relationship with the European Union and
hold an in-or-out EU membership referendum by the end of 2017.
Sturgeon has said that if England voted to leave the EU but
Scotland voted to stay, it could trigger another referendum on
Scottish independence.
NEW POWERS
For now though, a new chance at independence is not yet on
the cards. The focus instead is on finding a role for Scotland
within the United Kingdom.
After the independence vote, Britain's main parties agreed
to grant Scotland more tax-raising powers as part of the biggest
transfer of authority to Scotland from the United Kingdom since
1999 when a Scots parliament was set up.
The SNP holds the most seats in the Scottish parliament and
Sturgeon leads Scotland's government as first minister. Her
government already controls most state services such as
education and health, but has little say over how much Scottish
taxpayers pay and it gets to spend.
Under draft laws which Cameron is expected to pass, Scotland
will have control over tax revenues worth 20 billion pounds a
year and welfare spending worth 2.5 billion pounds a year,
although some taxes the SNP wants control of are excluded.
"The government has already said there will be very
significant further devolution, there was cross party agreement
on that," a spokesman for Cameron said.
"The prime minister of course will regularly meet and
discuss with the first minister of Scotland. I think it is fair
to characterise things as getting on with the further devolution
that has been promised to the people of Scotland."
Cameron's unexpected majority in the UK parliament limits
Sturgeon's influence over UK policy. Instead of wielding power
as kingmakers in London's Westminster parliament as polls
predicted ahead of the vote, her cadre of lawmakers will sit on
the opposition benches with the defeated Labour party.
Cameron's aides say it is now up to the SNP to decide
whether to play a part in helping to shape the new settlement
offered to Scotland, or sulk in opposition.
"They are the third largest party in the House of Commons:
The ball's in their court whether they use that constructively
or destructively," said a government adviser, speaking about
party politics on condition of anonymity.
The SNP is due to face Scottish voters once again in an
election for the Scottish parliament next year. Some voters say
Sturgeon's new mandate means she has no excuse if she fails to
deliver on her promises.
"I voted 'No' in the referendum, but now they [the SNP] have
five years in which they can prove themselves and they can
deliver without blaming everything on Westminster," said Eilidh
Maclean, a 19-year-old IT worker in oil city Aberdeen.
"This is Nicola Sturgeon's time, she can't blame anyone
else, she's got all the power that she needs to deliver
everything that she promised. And if she can't do that, she
can't deliver on independence."
