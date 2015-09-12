LONDON, Sept 12 Scottish nationalist leader
Nicola Sturgeon will include triggers for a second independence
referendum in the party's manifesto for the 2016 Scottish
election, the Sunday Herald reported.
The Sunday Herald said that Sturgeon had told the newspaper
in an interview that the 2016 manifesto would set out triggers
for a second independence referendum, though it did not
immediately supply a direct quote from Sturgeon.
British Prime Minister David Cameron ruled out another
independence referendum despite spectacular gains by Scottish
nationalists in the May 7 election, saying Scots had
"emphatically" rejected a breakaway in last year's referendum.
Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) leader Sturgeon has there
could only be another independence vote if Scots voted for a
party which proposed one in a Scottish parliamentary election.
One is due in May 2016.
An SNP spokesman declined immediate comment on the report
when phoned out of usual business hours.
