By Guy Faulconbridge
LONDON, Sept 12 Scottish nationalist leader
Nicola Sturgeon will include triggers for a second independence
referendum in the party's manifesto for the 2016 Scottish
election, the Sunday Herald newspaper reported.
The Sunday Herald said that Sturgeon had told the paper in
an interview her Scottish National Party's (SNP) 2016 manifesto
would set out triggers for a second independence referendum,
though it did not immediately supply a direct quote from
Sturgeon.
British Prime Minister David Cameron in May ruled out
another independence referendum despite spectacular gains by
Scottish nationalists in that month's general election, saying
Scots had "emphatically" rejected a breakaway in last year's
referendum.
Scots voted 55-45 against independence in a referendum last
September but the May 7 general election showed the SNP had
since gained support, taking 56 of Scotland's 59 seats in the
Westminster parliament.
A vote to divide England and Scotland would amount to the
break-up of the United Kingdom, the world's fifth largest
economy.
When asked for comment on the Sunday Herald report, a
spokesman for Cameron said: "The people of Scotland voted to
remain part of the United Kingdom last year and we will see
through our commitments to give them the extra powers."
When asked about the report, a spokesman for the SNP said:
"There is no new story here."
"There are certain circumstances in which there may be a
need for another referendum but that is ultimately for the
people to decide," he added.
ANOTHER GO?
SNP leader Sturgeon has previously said there could only be
another independence vote if Scots voted for a party which
proposed one in a Scottish parliamentary election.
One is due in May 2016 but so far Sturgeon has refused to
say directly whether she would include a referendum pledge in
her manifesto.
After Jeremy Corbyn was elected on Saturday as the new
leader of the opposition Labour Party, Sturgeon cautioned that
if his party failed to show swiftly it could beat Cameron's
Conservatives in the next national election then desire for
Scottish independence would rise.
"If Labour cannot quickly demonstrate that they have a
credible chance of winning the next UK general election, many
more people in Scotland are likely to conclude that independence
is the only alternative to continued Tory
(Conservative)government," she said.
"The reality today is that at a time when the country needs
strong opposition to the Tories, Jeremy Corbyn leads a deeply,
and very bitterly, divided party."
Sturgeon has previously warned that if England voted to
leave the European Union in a referendum on membership that
Cameron has promised by the end of 2017, then Scotland could
seek a second independence referendum if its people voted to
stay in the EU.
(editing by Michael Holden)