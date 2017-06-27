Iraqi military pushes deeper into Mosul's Old City
MOSUL, Iraq Iraq's military pushed deeper into Mosul's Old City on Wednesday, taking two more districts from Islamic State and bringing it closer to total control of the city.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday that Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon should take a demand for a second independence referendum off the table.
"What I think Nicola Sturgeon should be saying today is that she's going to completely take off the table the question of Indy Ref 2, a second independence referendum in Scotland," May told Sky.
"I think that was the clear message from the general election and I think now is the time for the United Kingdom to be pulling together, not being driven apart," May said.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton, editing by Michael Holden)
BRUSSELS Europe and Canada will raise defence spending at the fastest pace for three years in 2017, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday, partly aimed at showing the United States they are committed to shouldering more costs.