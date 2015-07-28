By Michael Holden
LONDON, July 28
LONDON, July 28 A senior British peer said on
Tuesday he was leaving the House of Lords, Britain's unelected
upper parliamentary chamber, after a newspaper published a video
which it said showed him using cocaine and cavorting with
prostitutes.
John Buttifant Sewel quit as deputy speaker of the House of
Lords two days after The Sun on Sunday released footage showing
him semi-naked and snorting powder through a banknote while
partying with two women.
In a statement, Sewel said his behaviour might not have
breached the Lord's code of conduct.
"The bigger questions are whether my behaviour is compatible
with membership of the House of Lords and whether my continued
membership would damage and undermine public confidence in the
House of Lords," he said.
"I believe the answer to both these questions means that I
can best serve the House by leaving it."
Sewel, 69, who is married, was in charge of standards and
discipline in the upper chamber.
Commentators said his case would spur calls to overhaul the
House of Lords, a chamber which with over 800 members critics
say is becoming too big because of the sitting prime minister's
right to regularly swell its ranks with political appointees.
"Now Get Rid Of The Lot Of Them", the left-leaning Mirror
newspaper said on its front page on Tuesday.
"The discredited House of Lords should be consigned to
history where it belongs," the paper said in its editorial.
Less than two weeks previously, Sewel had written an article
boasting how the House of Lords had taken steps to protect its
image. He had said only a small number of lords broke the rules
and that most understood that personal honour came first.
In his statement on Tuesday, he said: "I hope my decision
will limit and help repair the damage I have done to an
institution I hold dear. ... Finally, I want to apologise for
the pain and embarrassment I have caused."
