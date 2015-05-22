LONDON May 22 Britain's new Conservative
government could take control of planning decisions to speed up
the development of shale gas and prevent investor money from
drying up, lawyers say.
Britain is estimated to have enough shale gas trapped below
its surface to meet its gas needs for decades.
But deployment of the controversial fracking technology
required to release gas trapped in rocks has been slow as
planning hurdles and environmental protests have prevented
companies from digging in the ground.
Prime Minister David Cameron, facing dwindling resources of
North Sea oil and gas, and eyeing the shale boom that has set
the United States on the path to energy independence, has
promised to go "all out for shale".
His Conservative party's decisive election win on May 7 and
the appointment of shale supporter Amber Rudd as energy minister
indicates the government will now try to speed up exploration.
"I support it because I think we can do it in a way that is
safe and secure and is going to continue to support reducing
energy prices," Rudd told her constituents in the town of
Hastings, southern England last month.
Only one shale gas well in Britain has been hydraulically
fractured -- also referred to as fracking. The project near
Blackpool, northwest England, was abandoned after it triggered
an earth tremor that resulted in an 18-month ban on fracking,
which was lifted in 2012.
Since then, only three shale gas fracking applications have
been made, two by shale gas explorer Cuadrilla Resources and one
by energy company Third Energy.
Obtaining planning permits has been the biggest obstacle to
shale gas development.
Cuadrilla's applications for Britain's first shale gas wells
have been held up for months because local government
councillors keep requesting further information.
"Our industry has four different regulators. That takes time
and that can be quite difficult," said Ken Cronin, Chief
Executive of the UK Onshore Operators Group, which also
represents shale developers.
Energy and planning lawyers recommend the government give
shale gas fields the status of a 'nationally significant
infrastructure project', which would allow Rudd, rather than
local councillors, to approve planning permits.
EARTH TREMORS
The government is expected to set out its shale gas and
other policies in next week's Queen's Speech.
"The government supports exploration of this domestic energy
resource and it is happening within strong environmental
safeguards and with local benefits," said a spokesman for the
energy ministry.
Analysis by the Institute of Directors estimated shale gas
production could generate 74,000 jobs and attract investment of
3.7 billion pounds ($5.8 bln) a year at its peak.
Environmental campaigners, however, highlight the risks of
groundwater pollution from chemicals used in the process and
possible earth tremors triggered by breaking rocks at high
pressure.
The previous coalition government led by Cameron was forced
to do a U-turn in January and ban fracking in national parks
after the opposition Labour party called for tighter controls.
Scotland has imposed a moratorium on fracking on environmental
concerns.
The new government's majority in parliament, however, should
make it easier to pass legislation in England and Wales.
"There's going to be less need for fudges, there's going to
be clearer direction," said Jason Lovell, partner and energy
expert at law firm Eversheds.
Rudd could also speed up allocations of onshore oil and gas
licences. Results from the latest government tender, including
for shale, are months overdue, to the frustration of developers.
"We are at a very crucial point where if the forerunners
like IGas and Cuadrilla don't get through this process
soon people will start to lose interest," said Julie Vaughan,
senior associate at law firm Herbert Smith Freehills.
($1 = 0.6395 pounds)
