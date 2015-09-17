LONDON, Sept 17 Two former British foreign
ministers who were embroiled in a cash-for-access scandal
earlier this year were cleared on Thursday of breaching
parliament's code of conduct.
Both lawmakers, one from Prime Minister David Cameron's
Conservatives and the other from the opposition Labour Party,
stood down at a national election in May after denying any
wrongdoing.
Following an investigation by parliament's Commissioner for
Standards which found neither had broken the rules, the
Committee on Standards said it had recommended no further action
be taken.
Conservative Malcolm Rifkind, who headed a committee
overseeing the work of Britain's intelligence services, was
secretly filmed offering his services for cash to a fake Chinese
company, boasting he had "useful" access to foreign ambassadors.
Jack Straw, Labour's foreign minister when Britain went to
war in Iraq, was caught in the same media sting, which revived
memories of a similar 2010 episode when former ministers were
recorded saying they could influence government policy for cash.
In a report that criticised media coverage of the undercover
footage of Rifkind and Straw, the standards committee said the
pair had been presumed guilty before the facts could be examined
and were damaged by the adverse publicity.
"By selection and omission, the coverage distorted the truth
and misled the public as to what had actually taken place," it
added.
"This is a legitimate subject for media scrutiny but it
places a responsibility on the media to ensure fair and accurate
reporting. The debate about what MPs should or should not do is
not assisted by the conduct of the reporters in this case."
