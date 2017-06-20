LONDON, June 20 British Prime Minister Theresa May's minority government is still working towards an agreement with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to support May's minorty government, a Conservative source said on Tuesday.

"Talks are ongoing with the DUP and we continue to work towards a confidence and supply arrangement," the source said.

"As we have said, both parties are committed to strengthening the Union (between the UK's member nations), combatting terrorism, delivering Brexit and delivering prosperity across the whole United Kingdom.

"While our discussions continue it is important the government gets on with its business." (Reporting by William James; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)