LONDON, June 13 British Prime Minister Theresa May made no comment as she left her Number 10 Downing Street residence on Tuesday after holding talks with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party over a deal to back her government.

May did not comment on the progress of the discussions with DUP leader Arlene Foster, who left by a different exit.

May failed to secure an outright majority after Thursday's election and is aiming to strike a deal with the DUP to pass her legislative programme. It was unclear whether there was a deal. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)