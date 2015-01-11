* UK faces close national election on May 7
* Two front runners locked in argument about tax policy
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, Jan 11 British Prime Minister David
Cameron's Conservatives on Sunday pledged to cut inheritance tax
so it became a levy only for "the rich" as they sought to woo
pensioners and property-owners before a close national election
in four months.
George Osborne, the Conservative finance minister, gave his
strongest signal yet he would reduce the tax -- also known as
death duties -- saying he would set out plans before the May 7
election to make the system fairer.
"I have taken steps to help with inheritance, making sure
that people can pass on their pension to their children,"
Osborne told The Sunday Times newspaper in an interview.
"David Cameron has made it clear, as have I, that we believe
inheritance tax is a tax that should be paid by the rich and we
will set out our further approach closer to the election."
Inheritance tax has become increasingly unpopular with many
Britons as rising property prices, particularly in London, mean
a greater proportion of people are liable to pay it.
The Conservatives are keen to portray themselves as tax
cutters and the rival opposition Labour party as big borrowers
and spenders, a charge the left-wing party, which is narrowly
ahead in most opinion polls, rejects.
The Conservatives have promised to deliver more than seven
billion pounds of other tax cuts if elected on May 7, though
they have not yet explained how they would be funded at the same
time as the country is paying down a large budget deficit.
On Sunday, Osborne also ruled out any rise in value added
tax if his party wins the next election.
Before the last election, in 2010, the Conservatives
promised to raise the threshold at which the 40 percent
inheritance tax on estates starts being paid to one million
pounds ($1.52 million) from its current level of 325,000
pounds.
There is an effective threshold of 650,000 pounds for
married couples at the moment.
But Cameron failed to win an outright majority in 2010 and
was forced to enter a two-party coalition with the centre-left
Liberal Democrats who blocked his plans.
Proposals to cut inheritance tax are certain to appear in
the Conservatives' pre-election manifesto amid suggestions they
may pledge to raise the threshold to two million pounds.
Osborne will deliver the final budget of this parliament on
March 18. His party's coalition with the Liberal Democrats and
Britain's sizeable national debts means his room for manoeuvre
will be limited.
($1 = 0.6596 pounds)
