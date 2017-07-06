FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Britain's Boris wants to tweet like Trump
#BurhanWani
#ModiInIsrael
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
All eyes on Trump and Putin as they meet for first time at G20
G20 Summit
All eyes on Trump and Putin as they meet for first time at G20
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
ASIA
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
Breakingviews
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 6, 2017 / 9:23 AM / a day ago

Britain's Boris wants to tweet like Trump

1 Min Read

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street after a cabinet meeting in London, Britain July 4, 2017.Hannah McKay

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Donald Trump's approach to politics "has gripped the imagination of people around the world", British foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, joking that he would like to be allowed to tweet as much as the U.S. president.

Johnson, famous for his gaffe-prone diplomacy, laughed off a question from the BBC that Trump was not "pretty unpredictable and a bit scary".

"I think actually that Donald Trump's approach to politics has been something that has gripped the imagination of people around the world," Johnson said.

"(Trump) has engaged people in politics in a way we haven't seen for a long time with his tweets and all the rest of it. I certainly wouldn't be allowed to tweet in a way that he does much as I might like to," he said.

"I can see my Foreign Office minders here looking extremely apprehensive."

Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Andrew Roche

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.