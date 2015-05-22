LONDON May 22 British lawmaker Andrew Tyrie is
on course to win a second term as head of a powerful panel in
parliament that scrutinises the work of the finance ministry,
the Bank of England and the London's financial services
industry.
The influence and importance of the Treasury Select
Committee has risen since the 2007-09 financial crisis, when
more than 60 billion pounds ($93.7 billion) of taxpayer cash was
used to save banks and sharpened the focus on the failings of
bankers, politicians and regulators.
The committee has been one of the few forums where bank
bosses are grilled in public. It also holds question-and-answer
sessions with top policymakers such as the governor of the Bank
of England, Mark Carney, and finance minister George Osborne.
Tyrie's office confirmed he would be seeking re-election to
the position while the two potential challengers for the role,
fellow Conservative lawmakers Mark Garnier and Jesse Norman,
confirmed they would not oppose his re-election.
"I'm backing Andrew," Garnier said. "I think he has been an
outstanding chairman and he will be an outstanding chairman."
The committee chairman is elected by a secret ballot of
lawmakers.
Tyrie, a former finance ministry adviser and economist at
the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, is known
for his forensic attention to detail. Last year he clashed with
Osborne, accusing him of claiming a false victory in
negotiations over a disputed payment to the European Union.
The role of Britain's financial services industry in Europe
is likely to be a hot topic for the committee ahead of a
referendum on whether Britain should stay in the EU.
Other issues are likely to include implementation of the
separation of domestic retail banking from riskier areas by
2019, whether banking culture and conduct are improving, the
scale of Britain's bank levy, and financial issues around more
power being given to Scotland.
The Scottish National Party could get a louder voice on the
committee after its success in this month's national election
left it with the third-biggest number of seats in parliament.
Stewart Hosie, SNP deputy leader, is expected to remain on the
committee, and could be joined by a second SNP member.
