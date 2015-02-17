LONDON Feb 17 Britain's anti-EU UKIP party is
accusing the media of fear-mongering and bias after a TV drama
imagined it winning a national election on May 7 and ushering in
a period of racial unrest and economic pain.
Nigel Farage, UKIP's leader, called the programme "a biased,
partisan depiction" and a UKIP member of the European Parliament
said it should be investigated by Ofcom, the British broadcast
regulator. Ofcom said it would assess any complaints before
deciding whether to investigate.
UKIP -- the UK Independence Party -- wants Britain to leave
the European Union and to curb immigration. It regularly gets 15
percent in opinion polls as a May 7 election approaches, but
Britain's winner-takes-all electoral system means it has no
realistic chance of forming the next government.
Instead, UKIP says it might prop up a minority government
which delivered a referendum on Britain's EU membership. Prime
Minister David Cameron's Conservatives, level in many opinion
polls with the opposition Labour Party, is the only party
offering such a referendum.
But in Channel 4's "UKIP: The First 100 Days", the party is
imagined as winning outright power in May and Farage succeeding
Cameron to become Britain's next prime minister.
The programme, broadcast on Monday night, spliced real
archive footage with a storyline played out by actors. It had a
fictional UKIP parliamentarian of Asian heritage as the
protagonist. She is shown becoming increasingly disillusioned.
Billed as "a provocative fictional documentary," it imagines
what it would be like if Britain left the EU and the police
launched a sweeping crackdown on illegal immigrants.
The result, as shown in the docu-drama, is big European
companies leaving Britain, unemployment rising, the pound
falling, racial tensions spiking, and far-right protesters and
pro-immigrant campaigners taking to the streets.
Channel 4 said it had ordered the programme to stimulate
interest in politics. UKIP said it was being unfairly targeted.
"Media getting increasingly hysterical. The British people
will see through such fear-mongering and vote UKIP in large
numbers," Michael Heaver, a party spokesman, said on Twitter.
(Editing by Larry King)