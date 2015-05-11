LONDON May 11 Nigel Farage, the leader of Britain's anti-EU UK Independence Party, on Monday withdrew his resignation after tendering it last week when he failed to win a seat in the British parliament.

"Mr Farage withdrew his resignation and will remain leader of UKIP," UKIP Chairman Steve Crowther said a statement. UKIP's National Executive Committee had unanimously rejected Farage's resignation because party members did not want him to leave, the statement said. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Osborn)